Homemade for the holidays: Etsy sellers face holiday crush

Once her children clamber onto the school bus in the morning, Melanie Parker of Waterville makes her way to the home office. She’s more or less taken it over as a studio since her online business, 925 Radiance, has taken off.

With a hammer, alphabet-printed shanks, and blank-slate pieces of jewelry at the ready, she gets down to work.

Those hours get especially long this time of year. On Etsy, the e-commerce website that caters to buyers and sellers of handmade goods, the holiday shopping season starts early.

“It’s probably quadrupled,” Mrs. Parker, 39, said of the amount of time she spends on personalized orders in November and December. “In a slow period, I’m maybe spending 10 to 15 hours a week working on it. But when I’m busy, I’m probably doing it 12 hours a day.”

The artists and crafters who sell their wares on Etsy tend to see their workloads pick up well before the holiday shopping floodgates burst open with Black Friday. Business was already picking up in October at Mrs. Parker’s online shop, which specializes in hand-stamped jewelry and gifts. For Racheal McGill, her Haven Designs was drawing interest as early as September.

Mrs. Parker and Ms. McGill are among the local sellers who say the months and weeks leading up to Christmas are often as overwhelming as they are exciting, bringing an uptick in business that translates to an uptick in busy-ness. They spend long — or certainly longer — hours in studios, workshops, or living rooms.

Some hire on additional hands for the busy season, as the mother-daughter duo behind My Tiny Blooms said is part of their holiday strategy this year; others coerce family members into chipping in to keep a mounting pile of orders in check.

“I love the busy season,” Mrs. Parker said. “I love the busy and the crazy.”

But, for her and others, the end of the season also brings a sigh of relief.

“I hate to say it, but, yeah, it is [a relief],” said Ms. McGill, who under normal circumstances describes the hours she spends in her workshop filling orders for Haven Designs as therapy. “The stress that I don’t typically feel from it, I feel during the holiday season for sure.”

Etsy tracked more than $3 billion in domestic and international sales in 2017, according to the platform’s most recent annual report. The site is structured so that shoppers can either search for a specific item, like, say, “infinity scarves,” or they can search within any of the named shops that each of more than 1.9 million sellers like Mrs. Parker and Ms. McGill set up.

Nearly all of these shop owners — 97 percent — work from home, according to the platform report. Eighty-seven percent are female.

The flexibility of a work-from-home gig is a part of the appeal of the platform, according to local sellers. Each credited Etsy with turning a hobby into a reliable business that keeps them especially busy in the run-up to the holidays.

Toledoans Debbie Weis, 53, and Brittany Roque, 30, set up shop with Etsy in 2012. Mrs. Weis, a longtime sewer who lost one outlet for her hobby when her now-adult daughters outgrew her homemade fashions, said she liked the idea of owning a business and working from home.

She and her daughter, Mrs. Roque, started with baby items — bibs, blankets, burp cloths, and the like. After a customer requested a suck pad, or a fabric covering for the part of a baby carrier that an infant is mostly likely to drool on, they began to specialize in baby-wearing accessories.

“At that point, I don’t think baby-wearing was as big as it is now. It’s really grown,” said Mrs. Roque, whose baby daughter became an early model for My Tiny Blooms on Etsy. “We definitely hit it at the right point.”

Today Mrs. Roque handles the ordering, cutting, and marketing, while her mother mans the sewing machine and takes care of shipping. Her little ones play within eyesight while Mom and Grandma work.

Like Mrs. Parker’s 925 Radiance, My Tiny Bloom’s sales were already picking up in October, Mrs. Roque and Mrs. Weis said. Their holiday strategy includes stocking up on some ready-to-order items, hiring out a portion of the work and prioritizing a work-life balance.

“We have to make ourselves enjoy time off,” Mrs. Weis said. “We try not to work weekends. Brittany has a family, so I make sure she has time with her family and husband and kids.”

For Janet McClain, it’s likewise a balance around the holidays, when she orders pickup for Sadie’s Cottage, the online shop she runs with crocheted baby hats, loveys, and cup cozies as well as kumihimo bracelets. Mrs. McClain, 52, of Toledo, named her shop after her grandmother, who taught her how to crochet as a child.

She set up shop on Etsy in 2012 as a way to give her hobby a purpose, she said. After all, she said with a laugh, “there’s only so many things that you can make for family and friends.”

While her hours are pretty flexible, she tries to work during in the mornings and afternoons, when her husband and son are away at their own day jobs. During November and December, she certainly spends more time working her crochet hooks, she said. In the past she’s had to go so far as temporarily shut down her shop around the holidays and not take any new orders until she caught up on the ones she had pending.

Mrs. McClain and others always notify shoppers of a cutoff date, usually in early to mid-December, after which any items they order won’t make it under the tree by Dec. 25.

For Ms. McGill, 39, of Haven Designs, holiday shoppers keep her busy in her sawdust-strewn workshop right up until Christmas. She creates and sells recycled wood home decor.

She’s been on Etsy and the local craft-fair circuit for about three years, although she’s been doing this type of work since she was a child. Her crafter parents run a store in Bryan, Ohio, she said, so she and her siblings were helping out from an early age.

That’s in part why she jokingly said she didn’t feel bad about enlisting her family to help her out last month, when she had to cut 120 bases for sets of tabletop-tree decorations.

“It’s payback for my parents,” she said with a laugh. “I was free labor; now you’re my free labor.”

Ms. McGill works full-time as a real estate appraiser and estimates that the time she spends on Haven Designs accounts for another 40-hour work week. She works late into the evenings and on weekends, which she said doesn’t bother her because she enjoys it so much.

It helps that her real estate job tends to wane around the same time of year that her craft business tends to ramp up, but, still, the holidays can tip the scales and leave her feeling a little more stressed than relaxed in the workshop. She’s considered but opted against just closing her shop around the holidays, she said, and is still working out the best way to handle the boom in business so that she can enjoy the season as much as the customers who order from her.

In Waterville, Mrs. Parker expects she’ll still be hand-stamping jewelry and processing orders through the new year. While some shops see their demand drop off sharply at Christmas, others, like hers, see gift-givers continuing to put in orders through January.

She likes being busy, she said. But she also likes when it’s over.

“When it’s done, I’m like, phew,” she said. “It’s good.”