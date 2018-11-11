Toledo Opera reaches high notes for 60th anniversary

ADVERTISEMENT

NEARLY six decades of sparkling performances presented by the Toledo Opera was celebrated during its 60th Anniversary Opera Gala at Inverness Club. The elegant evening began with a champagne reception with white linen-covered cocktail tables centered with Tiffany blue glowing orbs that have been opera props for the recent production of The Magic Flute.

An enchanting one-hour recital performed by a tenor, a mezzo soprano, a baritone, and soprano was delivered by two visiting and resident artists.

Dinner followed in the dining room which glowed in the late autumn sky setting over the golf course. Glistening tea lights illuminated the tables covered with floor-length Tiffany-blue tablecloths accented with silver Chiavari chairs. Sixtieth anniversary cakes of 20 flavors adorned in aqua, white, and silver centered the tables set with place cards of Tiffany blue boxes tied with white ribbons. Setting the mood was the John Cleveland three-piece orchestra, and some couples danced between courses.

Among the 200 guests in tuxedos and ball gowns were Karen and Michael McMurray, Edgar and Janine Avila, Phillip and Kate Lee, Bill and Heather McDonnell, Jay Secor, Bill and Pam Davis, Jennifer and Patrick Poirier, Dr. James and Mary Tita, Lou Tosi and Mary Ellen Pisanelli, Kelli and Thomas Winston, Jane and Steve Wurth, and Jay and Gail Mirrow.

The $50,000 raised will help underwrite the Toledo Opera’s flagship educational Opera on Wheels touring program which visits 20,000 school children each year. Thanks go to the Presenting Co-Sponsors: One Heart, Mercy Health Foundation with additional support from Owens-Corning and PNC Bank and many others. Also, let’s not forget the event committee and the guests who paid as much as $300 per person.

H2OH! presented by the National Museum of the Great Lakes and the Great Lakes Historical Society raised more than $167,000. Honorary chairman of the event, in the ProMedica Steam Plant, was Randy Oostra, president and CEO of ProMedica.

It was a busy night. A live auction by Jack Amlin included a commissioned painting by Great Lakes artist Paul LaMarre, Jr., for $6,000; a day trip aboard the Paul R. Tregurtha freighter, $4,250; a case of French wine from Bob and Sue Savage’s cellar, $1,850, and a day jet trip within 400 miles, $6,500.

Luck of the Lakes Raffle winners were Cassandra Molyet of Fremont, $10,000 cash, and Charles Steigerwald of Rocky River, Ohio, won a four to six day trip aboard the Paul R. Tregurtha.

Bravo to the committee: Jill Mickel, Chey Call, and Gary Murphy, a past recipient of the freighter trip.

Among the more than 260 attendees were Mark and Holly Bristoll, Mark and Deborah Sobczak, John and Yolanda Szuch, Ted and Suzi Hahn, Bill and Cathy Carroll, Keith and Susan Burwell, Jim and Sandra Findley, Fred and Nita Harrington, Kevin and Judy Kwiatkowski, Bill and Heather McDonnell, Cynthia Rerucha, Adam and Sarah Schoesler, Chuck Stocking, Paul and Ginny Toth, Paul and Julie LaMarre, board chairman Bill Buckley and wife Jean, and Kurt Franck, president and general manager, The Blade.

THE annual Dia de Los Muertos Celebration presented by the Sofia Quintero Art and Cultural Center featured altars to honor loved ones who have passed. The Imagenes Mexicanas Dance Group performed as the 200 guests enjoyed a sit-down dinner of lobster, beef, or vegetarian entrees with appetizers and dessert. An audience participation segment taught the tradition of building an altar and by the end of the program, a community altar was built.

The roughly $10,600 raised will help provide scholarships to South End youth for the center’s summer camp, assist with the center’s community gardens, and more. Altars are open for viewing until Friday, from 9 a. m. to 4 p. m.

ANNE Grady Center’s 30th annual Enchanted Evening at the Parkway Place in Maumee raised approximately $70,000 for services for children, affordable housing, and transportation.

Elegantly addressed tables of red and black set the scene as the Lori Lefevre Trio entertained. Asian, Hungarian, French, and Mediterranean stations sated appetites.

Special performances were by iDance and the Children’s Choir of Northwest Ohio under the direction of the University of Toledo.

Emcee Andrew Kinsey of WTOL-TV, Channel 11 welcomed everyone.

Tom Gibney, board president, and Jim Whiteman, foundation president, presented the newly appointed executive director, Roger Fortener, who said he looks forward to upholding the center’s mission to help people with intellectual disabilities obtain the highest quality of life possible.

Honorary chairman Sharon Jefferson shared a story about her daughter, Darci, who at 3 months was diagnosed with a brain tumor, causing an intellectual disability. Still she has accomplished so much, including competing in swimming competitions and is swim-certified through the Red Cross.

Recognized was the honorary committee: Mr. Whiteman and Lois Whiteman, Wendy Austin, Dr. Stephen Bazeley, Felicha Morris and Kevin Morris, Dr. R.W. and Laurie Mills, and Lauren and Byrne Stapleton.

Pamela Rose of Pamela Rose Auctioneers with Jordan Rose and Beth Ann Manning encouraged guests to bid on the silent and live auction items.

The night was extra exciting for Mrs. Jefferson, who won the Las Vegas raffle, and Jenny Furey who won the lottery tree raffle.

Among the nearly 300 attendees were Candy Millon and Mike Zapiecki, Lori Brodie, Nancy Hart, Heather and Jeremy Unsinger, Karen Medina, Esther and Charlie Hargraves, Deb and Tillman Sandusky, Mike and Nora Cassidy, Emil and Penny Marks, and Stu and JoJo Goldberg.