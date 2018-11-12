Monday, Nov 12, 2018
Chicago to perform at Toledo Zoo

American rock band Chicago will visit the Glass City May 24 for a performance at the Toledo Zoo Amphitheater, 2700 Broadway St.

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday. They can be purchased at www.ticketmaster.com or at www.livenation.com.

The rock and roll band with horns is the first American band to chart Top 40 albums in six consecutive decades. The band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2016 and its first album Chicago Transit Authority was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2014.

The concert will start at 7:30 p.m.

