Toledo Magazine: More than leaves are falling

By Kirk Baird / The Blade
  Buckeye nuts

    Buckeye nuts

    The Blade/Rebecca Benson
    Buy This Image

  • FALLCOLORS11-2

    Sweetgum and black walnut

    The Blade/Rebecca Benson
    Buy This Image

  Honey locust pods

    Honey locust pods

    The Blade/Rebecca Benson
    Buy This Image

  Sycamore bark and fruit

    Sycamore bark and fruit

    The Blade/Rebecca Benson
    Buy This Image

  Japanese maple leaves

    Japanese maple leaves

    The Blade/Rebecca Benson
    Buy This Image

  American chestnut leaves

    American chestnut leaves

    The Blade/Rebecca Benson
    Buy This Image

  Paperbark maple leaves

    Paperbark maple leaves

    The Blade/Rebecca Benson
    Buy This Image

  • FALLCOLORS11-10

    Full Moon Japanese maple leaves

    The Blade/Rebecca Benson
    Buy This Image

  Maple leaves

    Maple leaves

    The Blade/Rebecca Benson
    Buy This Image

  White and red oak leaves

    White and red oak leaves

    The Blade/Rebecca Benson
    Buy This Image

  Gingko leaves

    Gingko leaves

    The Blade/Rebecca Benson
    Buy This Image

  Spirea leaves

    Spirea leaves

    The Blade/Rebecca Benson
    Buy This Image

  Osage orange

    Osage orange

    The Blade/Rebecca Benson
    Buy This Image

The fire-red of the sugary maple.

The sumptuous yellow of the ginkgo.

The riveting gold or reddish-orange of the serviceberry.

Fall’s splendor was wondrous while it lasted. But look closely at that fresh carpet of colorful leaves and you will find something even bigger and grander: a fall panoply of harvest colors that includes nuts, seed pods, and even fruit.

“Autumn is a great time to enjoy colors and the little things of fall,” said Amy Stone, an educator with the Ohio State Extension – Lucas County, Agriculture and Natural Resources, and The Blade’s garden columnist. “Hues of reds, yellows, and oranges are the canvas or background for interesting bark, stems, fruits, seeds and even buds. Leaves may drop and be raked away, but there is always more in nature to enjoy, you just need to look.”

Step out onto a yard or park, she said, and you’ll likely find those common elements of fall, seeds such as acorns or the seed pods of redbud or honeylocust, but also those “unknowns to be added to your nature-see list” such as the pokey fruit of the American chestnut.

“You can start by looking for nature items included in today’s newspaper,” Mrs. Stone suggested. “How many can you find in nature? How many in your own landscape?”

And even beyond autumn, she added.

“Hopefully fall will peak everyone’s outdoor interests and nature sleuthing can continue into winter and spring.”

