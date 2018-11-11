Toledo Magazine: More than leaves are falling

ADVERTISEMENT

The fire-red of the sugary maple.

The sumptuous yellow of the ginkgo.

The riveting gold or reddish-orange of the serviceberry.

Fall’s splendor was wondrous while it lasted. But look closely at that fresh carpet of colorful leaves and you will find something even bigger and grander: a fall panoply of harvest colors that includes nuts, seed pods, and even fruit.

“Autumn is a great time to enjoy colors and the little things of fall,” said Amy Stone, an educator with the Ohio State Extension – Lucas County, Agriculture and Natural Resources, and The Blade’s garden columnist. “Hues of reds, yellows, and oranges are the canvas or background for interesting bark, stems, fruits, seeds and even buds. Leaves may drop and be raked away, but there is always more in nature to enjoy, you just need to look.”

Step out onto a yard or park, she said, and you’ll likely find those common elements of fall, seeds such as acorns or the seed pods of redbud or honeylocust, but also those “unknowns to be added to your nature-see list” such as the pokey fruit of the American chestnut.

“You can start by looking for nature items included in today’s newspaper,” Mrs. Stone suggested. “How many can you find in nature? How many in your own landscape?”

And even beyond autumn, she added.

“Hopefully fall will peak everyone’s outdoor interests and nature sleuthing can continue into winter and spring.”