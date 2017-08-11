Mama C’s Donuts cleared to resume business

Toledo-Lucas County Health Department inspectors have cleared Mama C’s Donuts to resume business following an outbreak of norovirus, though owners said it would be Sunday or Monday before the shop will open to customers.

Total illnesses are now about 320 in Lucas County and 70 in Wood County, according to the respective county health departments. Of those, about 20 Lucas County cases are secondary infections, or those who did not eat the contaminated products but came in contact with someone who did. In Wood County, about nine are secondary illnesses.

Yann Chao said the doughnut shop will reopen Monday "for sure," and he will try for Sunday. He said he remained mystified as to what caused the norovirus outbreak, so he and his family would simply continue to do the best they could to keep their business safe and sanitary.

"I don't want anybody to get hurt. If they get hurt, I get hurt too," he said before expressing deep thanks to Maumee for its support.

Health Commissioner Eric Zgodzinski said the place is “pretty much spotless” and owners have cooperated with investigators throughout the process.

For those who are sick, Mr. Zgodzinski offered several tips to avoid spreading it to others: Frequent hand washing, especially after using the bathroom, and preparing or eating food; using a separate bathroom from others in the residence; cleaning surfaces frequently with disinfectant wipes; laundering soiled linens in hot water; and staying home if sick.

Anyone who has additional questions is urged to call the health department at 419-213-4264.