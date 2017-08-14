Restaurant inspections 8/14

Recently released inspection reports of Lucas County food-service operations.

No violations:

Stop By Carry Out, 2350 Airport, inspected July 17.

Save-A-Lot, 2626 W. Laskey, inspected July 17.

Plate 21, 3664 Rugby, inspected July 17.

Marco’s Pizza, 2525 Laskey, inspected July 17.

Little Miss & Mister, 5776 Harvest, inspected July 17.

Lee’s Oriental Market, 2527 W. Laskey, inspected July 17.

Krieger’s Pub, 2150 W. Laskey, inspected July 17.

Kilgus Market, 3346 W. Laskey, inspected July 17.

J. Alexander’s, 4315 Talmadge, inspected July 17.

Golden Dragon, 5624 Secor, inspected July 17.

Georgio’s, 426 N. Superior, inspected July 17.

Rising Stars Academy, 8052 W. Central, inspected July 18.

Ida’s Catering, 4425 Bennett, inspected July 18.

Family Dollar, 3020 Cherry, inspected July 18.

Erie Market & Deli, 626 Chestnut, inspected July 18.

Educare Academy V, 3580 Lagrange, inspected July 18.

Circle K, 1235 N. Holland Sylvania, inspected July 18.

Cake Arts Supplies, 2858 W. Sylvania, inspected July 18.

Fricker’s, 19 N. St. Clair, inspected July 18.

Berger’s Olde Tyme, 1742 W. Laskey, inspected July 18.

Andy’s Carry Out, 802 Western, inspected July 19.

Mayfly Tavern, 4532 N. Summit, inspected July 20.

Kyoto Ka Downtown, 300 Madison, inspected July 20.

Kroger, 4925 Jackman, inspected July 20.

Hollywood Casino Toledo - Final Cut, 777 Hollywood, inspected July 20.

Fassett Tavern, 26 Fassett, inspected July 20.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, 3305 W. Central, inspected July 20.

Cake In A Cup, 6801 W. Central, inspected July 20.

Billy Reyna’s Original Tex-Mex, 846 S. Broadway, inspected July 20.

Quality Inn Westgate, 3560 Secor, inspected July 21.

Mike’s Carry Out, 408 Cleveland, inspected July 21.

McDonald’s, 1560 E. Alexis, inspected July 21.

General Nutrition Center, 5001 Monroe, inspected July 21.

Subway, 9980 W. Central, inspected July 21.

Pat & Dandy’s, 3340 W. Laskey, inspected July 24.

Mom’s House, 2505 Franklin, inspected July 24.

Inside Scoop Candies & Gifts, 5001 Monroe, inspected July 24.

Club Soda, 3922 Secor, inspected July 24.

Clinic Pharmacy, 4235 Secor, inspected July 24.

Burger Guys, 5001 Monroe, inspected July 24.

Tropical Smoothie Cafe, 5221 Monroe, inspected July 25.

Pizza Hut, 5235 N. Summit, inspected July 25.

Fifth Third Field - #9 Birdcage Grill, 406 Washington, inspected July 25.

Fifth Third Field - #8 Pizza, 406 Washington, inspected July 25.

Fifth Third Field - #7 Traditional, 406 Washington, inspected July 25.

Fifth Third Field - #1 Farr Out Funnels, 406 Washington, inspected July 25.

KJC Keep Jesus Close, 2433 Tremainsville, inspected July 26.

St. Philip Lutheran Church, 3002 Upton, inspected July 27.

Starbucks Coffee, 1260 S. Reynolds, inspected July 27.

SISI, 622 Hoag, inspected July 27.

Violations:

Toledo Country Club - Swim Pool Snack Bar, 3949 River, inspected July 17.

● No air gap or approved back-flow prevention device in plumbing system.

Toledo Country Club, 3949 River, inspected June 20.

● Prep-top cooler holding cut lettuce and green beans at improper temperature.

● Cut tomatoes and ribs in reach-in cooler lacked date marks.

Table Forty 4, 610 Monroe, inspected July 17.

● Food items held at improper temperatures.

● Some food items lacked date marks.

● Excessive buildup in ice machine and on can opener.

● Gnats at bar and unknown larva in a cloth bucket.

Smyth Deli LLC, 5931 Heatherdowns, inspected July 17.

● Walk-in cooler holding food at improper temperature.

Miss Cue, 1720 S. Reynolds, July 17.

● Buildup on inside corners of ice bin and inside ice machine.

Mercy Healthcare Center Cafe, 2200 Jefferson, inspected July 17.

● Air gap in plumbing fixture was insufficient to prevent back siphonage of contaminated water.

Marco’s Pizza, 3678 Rugby, inspected July 17.

● Buildup on can-opener blade.

Ice, 405 Madison, inspected July 17.

● Refrigerated foods held for more than 24 hours lacked proper date marks.

● Expired penne pasta not properly discarded when required.

● Kitchen and bar dishwashing machines needed more chlorine sanitizer.

● Buildup in ice machine and soda nozzles.

Golden Koi Restaurant, 3550 Executive, inspected July 17.

● Food in line drawers held at improper temperature.

Wendy’s, 1859 W. Laskey, inspected July 18.

● Food employee did not wash hands properly, only rinsing them.

● Vanilla mix, shredded cheeses, milk, and salad mix held at improper temperatures.

● Chemical spray bottles on prep table and at drive-up window.

Stop N Shop, 142 Monroe, inspected July 18.

● Live gnats in back storage room area.

Star Diner, 6710 W. Central, inspected July 18.

● Prep cooler holding food at improper temperature.

● Buildup on a slicer, potato cutter, and can opener.

Registry Bistro, 144 N. Superior, inspected July 18.

● Employee touched lettuce with bare hand and did not wash hands before putting gloves on.

● Person-in-charge did not ensure employees properly sanitize equipment or utensils.

● Food employee touched ready-to-eat food with bare hands.

Pizza Hut, 1654 Ralston, inspected July 18.

● Expired salami not discarded when required.

Jamaican Spice, 1223 N. Byrne, inspected July 18.

● Cooked beans inside reach-in coolers lacked date marks.

Anchor Inn, 4950 Suder, inspected July 18.

● Pink buildup on ice machine’s inner shield.

VFW George Rill Post 606, 3005 W. Laskey, inspected July 20.

● Buildup in ice machine.

Toledo Sailing Club, 2731 Broadway, inspected July 20.

● Buildup on ice machine’s ceiling.

The Pyramid Lounge, 5329 Dorr, inspected July 20.

● Ice maker and ice bin were dirty.

Pilot Travel Center/​Subway, 5820 Hagman, inspected July 20.

● Ice maker and ice bin were dirty.

Pilot Travel Center, 5820 Hagman, inspected July 20.

● Five bins of sliced tomatoes held at improper temperature.

● Food debris buildup on blades of cleaned vegetable slicer.

Over the Rainbow ELC, 1809 N. McCord, inspected July 20.

● Milk held at improper temperature.

Monnette’s Market, 4760 Glendale, inspected July 20.

● Cut watermelon and bean sprouts held at improper temperature.

Mayflower Restaurant, 1396 W. Sylvania, inspected July 20.

● Many foods lacked date marks.

Little Generation Day Care, 700 Eleanor, inspected July 20.

● Eggs not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation.

J & D’s Sidetrip, 1534 W. Sylvania, inspected July 20.

● Ice machine chute had significant dirt and debris buildup.

Hollywood Casino Toledo - Scene, 777 Hollywood, inspected July 20.

● Cole slaw held at improper temperature.

● Food had eight-day date marks instead of required seven.

● Slight buildup inside ice machine.

Fatboys by Al & Zoe, 5873 Pickard, inspected July 20.

● Raw eggs improperly stored above other foods.

● Foods held at improper temperatures.

● No sanitizer set up before work with food.

Eastgate Carryout, 1853 Eastgate, inspected July 19.

● Foods held at improper temperature.

B.M. Chen, 1227 S. Reynolds, inspected July 20.

● Raw eggs stored improperly above raw pork in walk-in cooler, and raw shrimp stored improperly above tofu and sauces in reach-in cooler.

● Towels used improperly to cover foods instead of plastic wrap or lids.

● Garlic in oil and raw eggs stored improperly at room temperature.

● No sanitizer set up at time of inspection.

● Mop sink lacked proper backflow device to prevent dirty-water contamination.

Barney’s Convenience Mart, 5104 Suder, inspected July 20.

● Hand-washing sink blocked by chairs and a box.

Vitos Pizza And Subs, 2129 N. Reynolds, inspected July 21.

● Raw eggs improperly stored above other foods in walk-in cooler.

● Cooked chicken strips and cut green pepper in prep tabletop held at improper temperatures.

● By-the-slice warmer holding at improper temperature.

● Can opener, knife rack, utensil holders, and holders for hot nacho cheese cups and pizza-box liners are dirty.

● Utensils stored improperly by wedging between equipment and wall.

● Self-service soft-drink machine has dirty spot in ice dispenser.

● Prep sink lacks proper air gap to prevent back siphonage of drain water.

● Chemical line dangles into mop-sink drain bowl.

● Flies and gnats getting in through outside door.

Toledo Yacht Club, 3900 N. Summit, inspected July 21.

● Red and green salsa and hot dogs in walk-in cooler lack proper date marks.

Palacio Maya, 5125 Monroe, inspected July 21.

● Gnats in back area by mop sink and beverage-syrup station.

Magic Wok, 5905 W. Central, inspected July 21.

● Wontons on ice held at improper temperature.

● Wontons and chicken held at improper temperatures in cook-line cooler bin.

● Chicken under heat lamp held at improper temperatures.

Grace’s Kitchen, 5241 N. Summit, inspected July 21.

● Person-in-charge unable to discuss proper food-safety knowledge, particularly concerning reheating temperature.

Circle K, 6775 Dorr, inspected July 21.

● Refrigerated foods date-marked for 8-day limit instead of required 7 days.

● Buildup inside milkshake/​smoothie machine.

Ideal Hot Dog, 1135 W. Alexis, inspected July 24.

● Employees not washing hands and arms properly.

● Totes of cooked whole potatoes stacked atop each other with no barrier.

● Employees failing to replace gloves when changing work tasks and after touching dirty equipment.

● Buildup inside ice machine.

Hometown Buffet, 5259 Airport, inspected July 21.

● Person-in-charge failed to ensure that employees sanitize utensils and equipment properly.

● Raw ground beef stored above cooked salmon in walk-in cooler.

● Foods in cooler held at improper temperatures.

● Foods in walk-in cooler have improper/​inconsistent date marks.

● Buildup on ice machine’s ceiling and on beverage dispenser ice chute.

● Backflow prevention device on mop sink is damaged.

● Food debris and temporary storage of dirty dishes in hand-washing sink.

Bambino’s Pizza, 4466 Monroe, inspected July 24.

● Cut lettuce held in reach-in cooler at improper temperature.

● Foods in reach-in and walk-in coolers lack date marks.

Our Time Carry Out, 2100 Dorr, inspected July 24.

● Person-in-charge unable to demonstrate proper food-safety knowledge.

● Cups of ice illegally for sale. Repeat violation.

● Pickle tongs being cleaned in bathroom sink.

Six & Twelve Mini Mart, 3435 Elm, inspected July 25.

● Cheeses, raw bacon, hot dogs, and sour cream held at improper temperatures in retail walk-in cooler because of equipment malfunction.

Roadhouse, 1062 S. Reynolds, inspected July 25.

● Chemical spray bottle above three-bay sink lacks label.

● Chlorine sanitizer solution in bucket was too strong.

Rally’s, 5855 W. Central, inspected July 25.

● Buildup on ice machine shield.

Fifth Third Field - #6 Traditional, 406 Washington, inspected July 25.

● Chemicals stored improperly on shelf above food-contact containers.

Fifth Third Field - #3 Gilhooley’s Grill, 406 Washington, inspected July 25.

● Food employee touching ready-to-eat food with bare hands.

● Buildup on ice machine’s rubber seal.

Fifth Third Field - #2A Mudzarellas/#2B Suds & Wieners, 406 Washington, inspected July 25.

● Pre-made, uncooked pizzas lacked four-hour time stamps.

● Buildup inside ice machine and on gasket seal, and both cheese dispensers were dirty.

Fifth Third Field - #105 Roasted Almonds, 406 Washington, inspected July 25.

● Hand-washing sink was inoperable, with no water in tank.

Whale’s Tale Tavern, 5307 N. Summit, inspected July 25.

● Pink buildup on interior and exterior surfaces of shield inside back-room ice machine.

Circle K, 1565 E. Alexis, inspected July 25.

● Food employee failed to wash hands before returning to work with food after handling money.

● Person-in-charge failed to ensure employees are properly trained in food safety.

● Raw eggs, raw bacon, and ready-to-eat foods stored on same shelf in reach-in cooler with no separation.

● Quaternary ammonium sanitizer in three-bay sink was too weak.

Family Food Center, 1212 N. Detroit, inspected July 27.

● Band saw, meat grinder, meat wrapper, and vegetable/​fruit wrapper all needed cleaning.

● Sanitizer delivery system not working properly and facility was not using commercial-grade sanitizer.

Bar Louie, 5001 Monroe, inspected July 26.

● Employee failed to wash hands between scraping dirty dishes in dish room and returning to service area.

● Buildup on can-opener blade and inside ice machines.

K&J Meats, 3047 Glendale, inspected July 27.

● Refrigerated foods prepared in-house lack proper date marks.