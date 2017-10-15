Business Notebook: 10/15

ACHIEVEMENTS

■ James Peace has been promoted to chief financial officer at MTS Seating in Temperance, replacing Joe Restivo, who is now corporate treasurer.

The finishing mill control room at North Star BlueScope Steel LLC in Delta in 2006. North Star's Peter Ossmann has earned a safety award from the Steel Manufacturers Association. THE BLADE

Enlarge | Buy This Image

■ Peter Ossmann, health and emergency-response coordinator at North Star BlueScope Steel LLC in Delta, Ohio, has been given the annual Don B. Daily Achievement in Safety Award for 2017 by the Steel Manufacturers Association.

Business Achievements, with news of management promotions, corporate board appointments, and awards, runs each week. Send announcements by email to business@theblade.com or by fax to 419-724-6147. Write “Business Achievements” in the message field.

CALENDAR

■ The Waterville Area Chamber of Commerce holds its networking luncheon on Cleveland continues its winning streak at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at Shawn’s Irish Tavern, 105 S. Third St., Waterville. Speaker: Dave Johnson, public relations director of Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland. Registration required, call 419-878-5188 or email admin@watervillechamber.com.

■ Best agricultural management practices for the Maumee River watershed are the subjects of the Northwest Ohio Ag-Business Breakfast Forum at 8 a.m. Thursday at the Agricultural Incubator Foundation at 137373 Middleton Pike (State Rt. 582), Middleton Township. Speaker: Sandra Kosek-Sills of the Ohio Lake Erie Commission. Cost: $10 in advance, $12 at door. To register and pay in advance, go online to ciftinnovation.org.

■ The Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce presents a Ten Management Mistakes to Avoid seminar at 11:30 a.m. Friday at Stone Ridge Country Club, 1553 Muirfield Dr., Bowling Green. Speaker: William Wahoff of law firm Steptoe & Johnson. Cost: $10 for members, $20 guests. Reservations by Wednesday, call 419-353-7945 or email MarissaMuniz@bgchamber.net.

Notice of business meetings must be received by The Blade 10 days before the event. Email items to business@theblade.com or fax to 419-724-6147. Write “Business Calendar” in the message field.

CONVENTIONS

Listings include organizations, headquarters, and number of attendees expected as estimated by Destination Toledo:

■ Friday-Saturday — Emmanual Baptist Church Marriage Seminar with Paul Tripp, various properties, 200, regional.

■ Friday-Sunday — Alcoholics Anonymous — Great Lakes Conference, Holiday Inn French Quarter, 100, regional.

TRANSITIONS

■ Pisanello’s Pizza is holding a grand remodel ceremony at 4 p.m. Thursday at 203 N. Main St., Bowling Green.

Genoa Bank has slated a ribbon-cutting for its branch in Port Clinton this Friday. Enlarge

■ GenoaBank is holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 2 p.m. Friday at its new branch at 4068 East Harbor, Port Clinton.

■ The Black Swamp Curling Center is holding a grand opening ceremony at noon Saturday at 19901 N. Dixie Hwy., near Bowling Green.

Business Transitions, which include business moves and openings, should be sent by email to business@theblade.com or by fax to 419-724-6147. Write “Business Transitions” in the message field.

PATENTS

The following U.S. Patents were granted to inventors in Lucas, Fulton, Wood, Lenawee, and Monroe counties and published in the Official Gazette of the Patent and Trademark Office during June, 2017. For more information call the Toledo Lucas County Public Library, Business Technology Department, at 419-259-5209.

■ #9,682,246: System for concurrent delivery of thermobrachytherapy in the treatment of cancers. Assigned to: University of Toledo. E. Ishmael Parsai, Sylvania, and John J. Feldmeier, Monroe.

■ #9,683,125: One-component, curable coating compositions, processes for making and using them, and coatings and articles prepared with them. Assigned to: BASF Coatings GmbH, Munster, Germany. Anthony J. Tye, Waterville.

■ #9,683,261: Standardized mixtures for assessing amounts of target nucleic acids in a sample, and kits therefore. Assigned to: University of Toledo. James C. Willey, Toledo, and Erin L. Crawford, Rossford.

■ #9,683,400: Vehicle window management. Assigned to: Ford Global Technologies LLC, Dearborn, Mich. Paul Theodore Momcilovich, Tecumseh, Mich., and Mark Allan Lippman, New Baltimore, Mich.