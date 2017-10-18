National consumer advocacy group presses Congress for free credit freezes

National consumer advocacy group U.S. PIRG, the federation of state Public Interest Research Groups, is calling on Congress to provide free credit freezes.

The Washington-based organization has published an interactive map showing residents in only four states — Illinois, Maine, North Carolina, and South Carolina — can freeze and unfreeze their credit with the three bureaus: Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion. Delaware, Tennessee, and Virginia residents pay fees to freeze their credit but not to thaw it, while residents of Colorado, Maryland, New Jersey, and New York can freeze their credit for free but will pay to unfreeze it.

All 39 remaining states, including Ohio and Michigan, plus Puerto Rico, pay fees both to freeze and to thaw their credit. Victims of identity theft may freeze and thaw their credit for free in every state.

In a news release, the group noted access to free credit freezes is particularly important after the reported Equifax information breach affecting 145 million people. The breach included birth dates and Social Security numbers.

“It’s time for Congress to give consumers the right to protect their own information from new account identity theft without paying to do so,” said U.S. PIRG consumer advocate Mike Litt in the news release. “Free freezes are important because you need to pay fees to all three credit bureaus to be sure all the doors to your credit report are closed to identity theft.”

The amount of the fees vary, but range from $2 to $11.15 depending on the bureau, the action taken, and whether a consumer is of a protected class. Some consumers, like those younger than 16 or seniors may be granted waived fees in some states.

The group estimates that about 158 million consumers between the ages of 18 and 65 in 42 states and Washington must pay a fee to get credit freezes. If they all chose do to so now, the action would cost an estimated total of $4.1 billion.

At least two bills in the Senate and one bill in the House have been introduced to make freezes free nationwide, according to U.S. PIRG information.

The group’s interactive map is available online at bit.ly/pirgfreezemap.