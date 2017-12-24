Business Notebook: 12/24

Construction is ongoing on a new AAA building across from Levis Commons in Perrysburg. Rudolph Libbe Inc. is the general contractor. THE BLADE/KATIE RAUSCH

UNDER CONSTRUCTION

Construction is ongoing on a new AAA building Tuesday on State Rt. 25 across from Levis Commons in Perrysburg. Rudolph Libbe Inc. is the general contractor. AAA is building a new retail center for automobile maintenance-repair and membership services. The facility is expected to open in mid-2018.

ACHIEVEMENTS

■ Toledo-based Owens Corning has been named on the United Kingdom-based CDP — Carbon Disclosure Project — list of 25 best global firms for climate and water, based on firm’s sustainability efforts.

■ Deborah Boisselle, an adviser with Citizens National Bank in Bluffton, Ohio, has been recognized as one of the nation’s Top 100 Bank Advisors for 2017 by the Bank Investment Consultant.

■ Two tires made by Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. of Findlay have received 2017 Good Design awards from the Chicaco Athenaeum Museum of Architecture and Design in cooperation with the European Centre for Architecture, Art, Design, and Urban Studies. One was for an all-season Cooper Evolution H/​T tire and one was ultrahigh performance Mastercraft Courser Sport 100 tire.

Business Achievements, with news of management promotions, corporate board appointments, and awards, runs each week. Send announcements by email to business@theblade.com or by fax to 419-724-6147. Write “Business Achievements” in the message field.

CONVENTIONS

Listings include organizations, headquarters, and number of attendees expected as estimated by Destination Toledo:

■ — U.S./​Midwest Tennis Association Level 3 Winter Tournament, Hampton Inn South/​Twos Athletic Club, 300, regional.Tuesday-Saturday