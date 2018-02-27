Wednesday, Feb 28, 2018
One of America's Great Newspapers ~ Toledo, Ohio
Business

ProMedica Toledo Hospital among top 50 in the country

BLADE STAFF
Published on
  • IMG-1455-JPG

    ProMedica Toledo Hospital employees celebrate on Thursday, Feb. 27, the news that the hospital had been named one of America’s 50 Best Hospitals by Healthgrades.

    THE BLADE/LAUREN LINDSTROM
    Buy This Image

  • IMG-1453-JPG

    Officials unveil a new sign on Tuesday, Feb. 27, celebrating that ProMedica Toledo Hospital has been named one of America’s 50 Best Hospitals by Healthgrades.

    THE BLADE/LAUREN LINDSTROM
    Buy This Image

ProMedica Toledo Hospital has been named one of America’s 50 Best Hospitals for 2018, according to Healthgrades, putting it in the top 1 percent of hospitals for clinical outcomes.

Metrics include patient outcome data such as length of hospital stays, mortality rates, and infection rates. Only two other Ohio hospitals received a top-50 designation, Arturo Polizzi, president of ProMedica’s Toledo-region hospitals, told employees Tuesday.

“It just puts it in perspective what great work we do here,” Mr. Polizzi said. “If you’re our patient who needs care, you’re coming to an environment where you’re going to have the best chance of getting healthy again.”

Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz said Toledoans are lucky to have such a high-performing hospital that shares the city’s name. 

“It is good to pause and reflect on just what an excellent hospital it is and the excellence of the care that is provided here,” he said, adding that it can be lost in conversations about economic development. “This is truly a top-50 hospital in the entire country and not too many communities [of] Toledo’s size can boast that.”

Related Items , ,
Click to comment

Quis autem vel eum iure reprehenderit qui in ea voluptate velit esse quam nihil molestiae consequatur, vel illum qui dolorem?

Temporibus autem quibusdam et aut officiis debitis aut rerum necessitatibus saepe eveniet.

Copyright © 2018 Toledo Blade

To Top

Fetching stories…