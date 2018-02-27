ProMedica Toledo Hospital among top 50 in the country

ProMedica Toledo Hospital has been named one of America’s 50 Best Hospitals for 2018, according to Healthgrades, putting it in the top 1 percent of hospitals for clinical outcomes.

Metrics include patient outcome data such as length of hospital stays, mortality rates, and infection rates. Only two other Ohio hospitals received a top-50 designation, Arturo Polizzi, president of ProMedica’s Toledo-region hospitals, told employees Tuesday.

“It just puts it in perspective what great work we do here,” Mr. Polizzi said. “If you’re our patient who needs care, you’re coming to an environment where you’re going to have the best chance of getting healthy again.”

Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz said Toledoans are lucky to have such a high-performing hospital that shares the city’s name.

“It is good to pause and reflect on just what an excellent hospital it is and the excellence of the care that is provided here,” he said, adding that it can be lost in conversations about economic development. “This is truly a top-50 hospital in the entire country and not too many communities [of] Toledo’s size can boast that.”