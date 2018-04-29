Business Notebook: 4/29

UNDER CONSTRUCTION

Construction is well under way for Charter Senior Living at Oak Openings at the corner of Sylvania Avenue and McCord Road in Sylvania. The project is to include assisted living and memory care units and is to open later this year.

ACHIEVEMENTS

■ Tech Experts, based in Monroe, has been named to the 2018 Tech Elite 250 List by the Channel Co.’s CRN brand.

■ Rudolph Libbe Group of Walbridge has promoted Jeremy Damstra to director of service sales for its GEM Energy Service Group.

■ Management consulting firm MCAG of Sylvania Township has hired Tedd Long as its chief operating officer.

CALENDAR

■ A Women Who Lead breakfast meeting is 7:30 a.m. Wednesday at The Summit, 23 N. Summit, Toledo. $15. Register online.

PATENTS

