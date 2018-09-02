Business Notebook: 9/2

Construction continues at Aurora Place, a new senior living subdivision at Alexis and Whiteford roads in Sylvania. THE BLADE/SAMANTHA MADAR

UNDER CONSTRUCTION

Workers frame one of three villa duplex buildings at Aurora Place, a new senior living subdivision under construction on Alexis Road at Whiteford Road in Sylvania. Joe Mercurio of Mercurio Developers intends to construct six villa units by year’s end and a total of 35 over the next two to three years. All will be one-story, 1,020-square foot units that will rent for $995 a month. Each will have two bedrooms and a full bathroom, a one-car attached garage and amenities such as granite kitchen countertops. Residents will pay for utilities, but lawn, snow removal, and villa maintenance will be provided by Mercurio management. The units will be smoke free and pet free, the developer said.

ACHIEVEMENTS

■ Stephen Dowdle, former president of sales for PotashCorp, has been named to the board of directors of The Andersons Inc., a Monclova Township agribusiness.

■ Rudolph Libbe Group, Walbridge, was given an Award of Merit in the Engineering-News Record Midwest 2018 Best Projects competition for its construction of the downtown ProMedica headquarters.

■ Carolyn Sulewski has been named ACT senior manager for financial services firm Rehmann’s Toledo office.

CALENDAR

The Defiance Area Chamber of Commerce will present Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray as its speaker at its First Friday Luncheon on noon Friday at the Sweetwater Chophouse, 211 Carpenter Rd., Defiance. The cost is $15. Reservations are needed by Thursday by visiting defiancechamber.com or call 419-782-7946 .

CONVENTIONS

Listings include organizations, headquarters, and number of attendees expected as estimated by Destination Toledo:

■ Friday-Sunday — Grugelfest Jazz Festival, Holiday Inn French Quarter, 400, national.