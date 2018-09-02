Sunday, Sep 02, 2018
PHOTO GALLERY: The 7th annual Monroe Labor Day BBQ Festival

  • RAISIN02-14

    Bands jam as patrons begin to filter in for the seventh annual Monroe Labor Day BBQ Festival Saturday in downtown Monroe.

    THE BLADE/KATIE RAUSCH
  • RAISIN02-15

    Whiskey Jacks BBQ's Terry Allin, left, and Dee serve up food during the seventh annual Monroe Labor Day BBQ Festival Saturday in downtown Monroe.

    THE BLADE/KATIE RAUSCH
  • RAISIN02-18

    The Monroe-based Whiskey Jacks BBQ served up food during the seventh annual Monroe Labor Day BBQ Festival Saturday in downtown Monroe.

    THE BLADE/KATIE RAUSCH
  • RAISIN02-28

    Jordan and Kayla Colburn of Monroe, eat poutine and barbecue with their kids Elaina, 4, center, and Dorian, 3, right, during the the seventh annual Monroe Labor Day BBQ Festival Saturday in downtown Monroe.

    THE BLADE/KATIE RAUSCH
  • RAISIN02-16

    Nathaniel Mendoza, 5, shows off his United Auto Workers shirt during the seventh annual Monroe Labor Day BBQ Festival Saturday in downtown Monroe.

    THE BLADE/KATIE RAUSCH
  • RAISIN02-19

    Brandon James performs with the band Jack and the Bear during the seventh annual Monroe Labor Day BBQ Festival Saturday in downtown Monroe.

    THE BLADE/KATIE RAUSCH
  • RAISIN02-17

    Attendees applaud the live music during the seventh annual Monroe Labor Day BBQ Festival Saturday in downtown Monroe.

    THE BLADE/KATIE RAUSCH
  • RAISIN02-20

    Libby DeCamp performs during the seventh annual Monroe Labor Day BBQ Festival Saturday in downtown Monroe.

    THE BLADE/KATIE RAUSCH
  • RAISIN02-21

    Tyler Arnold, left, and Keashaun Lavender sport their union shirts during the seventh annual Monroe Labor Day BBQ Festival Saturday in downtown Monroe.

    THE BLADE/KATIE RAUSCH
  • RAISIN02-22

    IBEW Local 8 member Rob Cousino and his 18-month-old son William listen to the live music during the seventh annual Monroe Labor Day BBQ Festival in downtown Monroe.

    THE BLADE/KATIE RAUSCH
  • RAISIN02-23

    Cathy and Jesse Songalewski, left, joke with Dan Minton, center right, and Mike Hater, right, during the seventh annual Monroe Labor Day BBQ Festival Saturday in downtown Monroe.

    THE BLADE/KATIE RAUSCH
  • RAISIN02-24

    Victoria Bushaw-Boichot shows off her three cockatiels Jazz, left, Mickey, center, and Pumpkin, right, during the seventh annual Monroe Labor Day BBQ Festival Saturday in downtown Monroe.

    THE BLADE/KATIE RAUSCH
  • RAISIN02-25

    Harper McManaway, 4, left, and Adrienne Fenech, 5, play together during the seventh annual Monroe Labor Day BBQ Festival Saturday in downtown Monroe.

    THE BLADE/KATIE RAUSCH
  • RAISIN02-27

    Mike Hunter is reflected in the glasses of Jesse Songalewski as the pair catch up during the seventh annual Monroe Labor Day BBQ Festival Saturday in downtown Monroe.

    THE BLADE/KATIE RAUSCH
The seventh annual Monroe Labor Day BBQ Festival held Saturday, September 1, 2018, in downtown Monroe, featured live music, food, and other attractions. Use the arrows on either side of the image above scroll through the complete gallery.

