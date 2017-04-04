Dispute erupts during Fostoria council meeting

FOSTORIA — Fostoria City Council devolved into insults today when one councilman called another a “rogue council person” and that councilman retorted that the first was “a liar.”

The dispute centered around a proposed city charter change that would allow council to make major changes to the police and fire departments, including the potential to abolish the departments.

Mathew Davoli, who made the proposal, told The Blade before the meeting that he wasn’t interested in shutting the departments down, but instead wanted council to pursue a pay-per-service system to augment its full-time, unionized fire department. He also said he wants council to consider outsourcing emergency medical services.

Councilman Brian Shaver went on the offensive against Mr. Davoli, erroneously claiming that The Blade had reported Mr. Davoli intended to shut down the departments. He said Mr. Davoli was blind-siding city council, undermining the city’s safety services, and called it the first act of a “rogue council person.”

“I don’t like the modus operandi,” he said.

The proposed legislation, if approved by voters on the November ballot, would give council the power to scrap police and fire departments or contract with other agencies to provide those services. The charter — adopted in 2006 -- now prohibits council from making such changes without first receiving authorization from voters.

Council voted to advance the proposed charter change to prompt public debate, giving it a first out of three readings, but rejected a resolution that would place it on the November ballot.

Later in the meeting, after a brief executive session, Mr. Davoli said he had read The Blade story, found it accurate, and said “I think Brian Shaver is a liar.” The comment caused a verbal flare-up within council chambers, including a resident in the audience yelling at Mr. Davoli.

After council President Steve Kauffman​ ruled Mr. Davoli out of order, Mr. Davoli then criticized city officials as a whole.

“This city government is out of order,” he said. “It’s awful. A horror show.”

The proposal and debate comes amid the city's attempt to exit fiscal emergency, a designation given by State Auditor Dave Yost in May because of large budget deficits.

A five-year plan approved last week by a commission tasked with overseeing the city's finances calls for the layoffs of more than a dozen employees if a 6-mill property tax levy fails in November. Most of those layoffs would be in the police and fire departments.

Among the cuts in the plan is the outsourcing of the police dispatch department.

Mr. Davoli said he believes his proposal would give the city more flexibility to deal with budget cuts, instead of having to rely on layoffs. Councilman Jonathan Hay expressed his shared desire for financial flexibility.

“Options. That’s all I’m looking for,” he said.

Fostoria Firefighters Local 325 President Randy Ruble said the union believes residents already expressed their will on the matter, approving the charter language in 2006 that gave residents control over major safety service changes. Firefighters have taken concessions to help the city deal with its budget troubles, he said.

“It was the public’s decision to keep us,” he said. “The public wants us here.”

