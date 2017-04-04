Ohio officials tout health of lake’s fisheries

MARBLEHEAD, Ohio — On the eve of the governor’s state of the state address along Lake Erie’s shoreline, the upper brass from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources touted the health of the lake’s fishery and the wealth of walleye and yellow perch that angling paradise should produce in 2017.

Lake Erie should provide plenty of yellow perch for anglers this year. ODNR

Standing next to the iconic lighthouse here, with the lake as a backdrop, ODNR Director James Zehringer cited Lake Erie’s long designation as “the walleye capital of the world” and the huge contribution recreational fishing makes to the tourism economy.

“Sport fishing in Ohio is tremendous, and Lake Erie offers a lot, and not just only walleye, but also largemouth bass, smallmouth bass, yellow perch, steelhead, and much, much more,” he said.

Mr. Zehringer said Ohio’s charter fishing captains take more than 150,000 anglers out on the lake each year, and he expects a very robust resource to keep that business humming.

“Things are looking pretty good,” he said.

Rich Carter, executive administrator of fish management and research for the ODNR Division of Wildlife, said the strength of both the walleye and yellow perch fisheries should make 2017 a banner year for anglers.

“We had a very robust walleye hatch in 2014, and one of the best hatches on record in 2015,” he said. “Those are already starting to contribute some mighty fine fishing. And we have many big fish to catch. This is the year to catch the walleye of a lifetime.”

He said he expects limit catches to be the norm this year. The daily walleye limit is four in March and April, and six for the remainder of the year.

“The measure of angler success is that limit, and we expect many, many people to have that feeling of success,” he said.

Mr. Carter was equally optimistic about the popular yellow perch fishery, especially in the Western Basin, with the fishery again strengthened by several years of strong hatch classes.

“We expect excellent perch fishing in 2017, and the Western Basin is the best it has been in many, many years,” he said.

Dave Spangler of Oak Harbor, the Lake Erie Charter Boat Association’s 2014 Captain of the Year, shares the optimism.

“With those two strong hatch classes, there are walleye everywhere in the lake. As those classes mature, I think we’ll end up with more walleye than we’ve ever had in Lake Erie,” he said. “And last year’s perch fishing in our end of the lake was the best I’ve ever seen, and it should stay that way for years to come.”

Contact Blade outdoors editor Matt Markey at: mmarkey@theblade.com