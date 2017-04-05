Ottawa River showing signs of a comeback

After more than 22 years of restoration projects costing millions of dollars, Toledo’s long-beleaguered Ottawa River — once considered Ohio’s most polluted — is showing more signs of a comeback.

The latest came this week, with an announcement by Ohio Environmental Protection Agency Director Craig Butler that state health advisories against eating all fish species were replaced with less restrictive recommendations — not entirely a clean bill of health, mind you, but another step in the right direction for a river not expected to be fully healed until 2030.

“Through state and local cleanup efforts, and with help from federal funding through programs like the [U.S. EPA’s] Great Lakes Restoration Initiative, we are now able to remove the comprehensive do not eat fish advisory for the Ottawa River that was put in place in 1991,” Mr. Butler said Monday at an event inside Marblehead Lighthouse State Park. “As we know, however, there is still more work to do to improve water quality throughout Lake Erie and Ohio River watersheds.”

RELATED CONTENT: Ohio Sport Fish Consumption Advisory, April, 2017

The Trump administration has targeted the eight-year-old Great Lakes Restoration Initiative for elimination.

The GLRI has received bipartisan support from several members of Congress who claim the program’s annual $300 million budget has yielded many tangible results.

The GLRI is typically funded at $300 million a year for restoration projects throughout the region, although few GLRI funds have ever gone to the Ottawa. The biggest project was paid by federal Great Lakes Legacy Act funds, a program with a similar intent.

Last April, at a public meeting inside Toledo City Council chambers hosted by the state EPA and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, an Ohio EPA toxicologist, Brian Tucker, said the agency now believes it’ll be at least 2030 before the Ottawa is clean enough to eat fish from it and make body contact with any part of the river. Deborah Millsap, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service case manager, concurred.

In its latest fish consumption advisory (http://bit.ly/2oBZtsW) an annual report released this month, the Ohio EPA recommends no more than one meal a month of channel catfish, common carp, golden shiner caught from the Ottawa River between Main Street in Sylvania and the river’s mouth empties into Lake Erie. Meals of pumpkinseed sunfish caught from that area should be limited to once a week.

Unless otherwise noted, the general statewide advisory is no more than one meal a week of Ohio-caught fish.

Printed copies of the fish consumption advisory can be requested by calling (614) 644-2160.

Some areas in this year’s Ohio fish study were evaluated for the first time, and the general advisory was applied as a baseline, the Ohio EPA said.

In addition to the Ottawa, waterbodies recognized as improved or less restrictive than the one fish per week recommendation for certain species include Atwood, Belmont and Loramie lakes, and Huron and Walhonding rivers.

Although the Ohio Department of Health put up the Ottawa River’s “Do Not Eat” warning signs in 1991, cleanup efforts didn’t begin in earnest until 1995, when the city and various companies began erecting a steel wall along the most leaky side of the Dura Avenue landfill, one of several waterfront landfills where cancerous PCB-laden leachate had flowed into the water and down into the river sediment for years. After years of environmental studies, caps were installed over the worst landfills.

The biggest project was the $47 million environmental dredge the U.S. EPA did in 2009-2010 along a 5.5-mile industrialized stretch of the river west of Suder Avenue.

Large chunks of contaminated river silt and free-floating debris, from tree branches to golf balls, were removed and buried in the city’s Hoffman Road landfill, with much cleaner water returned to the river.

The Ottawa River begins in Sylvania at the confluence of Ten Mile Creek and North Ten Mile Creek.

It has been a tale of two rivers. Water flowing through Wildwood Preserve Metropark, the University of Toledo’s main campus, and other parts of West Toledo has been much better — save for some agricultural and urban runoff — than the lower 8.8 miles to the river’s mouth at western Lake Erie’s Maumee Bay.

The greatest concern has been in the mile-long Stickney Avenue-to-Lagrange Street hot zone in North Toledo.

That part of the river has been plagued by cancer-causing PCBs and PAHs, as well as lead and other heavy metals, mostly from the leaking landfills.

Contact Tom Henry at: thenry@theblade.com, 419-724-6079, or via Twitter @ecowriterohio.