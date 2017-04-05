YWCA praises late benefactor, board member

Everyone agreed that Kathryn Franklin would be a little uncomfortable with all the exultation Tuesday.

After all, her style was to work hard and not seek recognition.

But praise was abundant for the late Mrs. Franklin, the first African-American to serve on the YWCA of Northwest Ohio’s board of directors, during a reception naming a room for her at the YWCA and celebrating a more than $25,000 donation from the Franklin family estate.

A social worker and wife of longtime Lucas County Common Pleas Court Judge Robert Franklin, Mrs. Franklin was involved deeply in the Toledo community, though she preferred to do her work out of the spotlight, her son Gary Franklin said.

“Do the job well, do it right, and don’t talk about it,” he said of his mother’s attitude. “That’s what she did.”

A total of $28,200 was donated from the estate as seed money for a challenge grant, said Lisa McDuffie, president and CEO of the YWCA. A recent fund-raising campaign brought that to more than $90,000, she said.

“It really does my heart well to know that not only her work touched the lives of this community, but we haven’t forgotten her,” Mrs. McDuffie said, describing Mrs. Franklin as a mentor early in her career.

Friends and colleagues shared stories and fond memories Tuesday, remembering her wit, dedication to work and family, and encouragement of those who came after her. She died in August, 2012; her husband died in November, 2011.

She was a caseworker for what is now Family Service of Northwest Ohio and later a medical supervisor for Head Start in Toledo, according to an obituary in The Blade.

The room that now bears her name at the downtown building is a library with resources for families.

Mrs. McDuffie said Mrs. Franklin was part of the effort to open the battered women’s shelter at the YWCA.

Mr. Franklin said his mother had a heart for women and children and recalled getting dragged to the YWCA as a child for board meetings in the 1960s.

“She wanted to know it was seed money to do something bigger,” Mr. Franklin said of the donation. “Mom’s up there applauding.”

Contact Lauren Lindstrom at llindstrom@theblade.com, 419-724-6154, or on Twitter @lelindstrom.