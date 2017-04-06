April snow showers expected in region

A vigorous early-spring storm system forecast to bring heavy rain to the Toledo area overnight, and today could end with some accumulating snow late today and early Friday.

As of Wednesday afternoon, accumulations weren’t expected to be enough in Toledo to warrant shoveling, but forecasters said several inches might fall to the city’s southwest.

Jay Berschback, chief meteorologist with WTVG-TV Channel 13, explained that while rain will change to snow in Toledo early enough today that some of it will melt on contact with the warmer ground, the amount of snow falling at night will increase as the storm moves east.

“They will be in the snow longer, with temperatures in the 30s,” Mr. Berschback said of places such as Fremont, Norwalk, Tiffin, and Upper Sandusky.

The storm also may be slightly more intense over those areas, he said.

In Toledo, Mr. Berschback said, “about an inch of slushy snow” is the most likely outcome, although different forecast models varied quite a bit in their predictions.

Parts of northern lower Michigan, meanwhile, were bracing for 8 inches or more of snow, based on colder temperatures expected within the storm’s track north of the Saginaw and Lansing areas.

Not that Toledo never gets heavy snow in April. Just last year, a surprise 7.8 inches fell at Toledo Express Airport, the city’s official reporting station, on April 8 and 9.

Mr. Besrchback and the National Weather Service both indicated that, along with periods of heavy rain, wind would be a bigger issue in the area this time around.

The weather service office in North Webster, Ind., posted a wind advisory for eight northwest Ohio counties and adjoining areas of Indiana from noon until 10 p.m. today. North winds gusting to 45 mph are likely to cause tree damage and power failures, forecasters said.

The agency’s Cleveland office, meanwhile, said strong winds were likely to cause flooding along the Lake Erie shore in Erie, Ottawa, and Lucas counties until Friday.

Mr. Berschback said winds forecast for Toledo might not be enough to get a wind advisory for the city, but it will still be brisk, especially Friday morning, when the wind will gust to 40 mph and temperatures will be near freezing, generating wind chills in the teens.

Temperatures should rise into the 40s Friday and get even warmer during the weekend, Mr. Berschback said.

Contact David Patch at: dpatch@theblade.com or 419-724-6094.