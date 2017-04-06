Local soldiers’ sacrifices highlight horror of WWI

Ask the average American about the origins of World War II, and they can probably provide the basics immediately.

Adolf Hitler, Nazis, and Pearl Harbor.

Ask the same person how World War I began, and they might need a little more time to formulate an answer.

Today is the 100th anniversary of the United States’ entrance in to the conflict, which was known as the Great War or the War to End All Wars. About 38 million civilians and military were killed or injured, making it one of the bloodiest wars in history.

The first World War began July 28, 1914, when Austria-Hungary declared war on Serbia. The United States tried for years to remain neutral, but President Woodrow Wilson eventually realized the nation’s hand had been forced.

Ohio sent hundreds of thousands of soldiers to fight in Europe. Many Toledoans never made it back.

World War I might be glossed over in the history books, but its impact was felt in all corners of the world, including Toledo.

Tensions in Europe escalated over a period of time, but the war’s triggering event was the assassination of Austrian Archduke Franz Ferdinand.

Serbian nationalist Gavrilo Princip shot and killed the heir to the Austrian-Hungarian empire and his wife on June 28, 1914, in Sarajevo, Bosnia. The archduke had been visiting when his convoy took a wrong turn.

The assassination — which occurred while Serbia was seeking its independence from Austria-Hungary — was just the beginning.

Benjamin Greene, Bowling Green State University military history professor and retired Army officer, said four main factors led to all-out war in Europe: secret alliances, rising nationalism and militarism, imperialism, and the second industrial revolution.

“Russia comes in to support Serbia, and then Germany comes in to support Austria,” Mr. Greene said. “Once Russia is in, then Great Britain and France are going to come in. So it’s a domino effect.”

The British dominated the high seas for centuries, but new, more powerful battleships in the early 1900s reset the naval arms race. These new vessels allowed Germany to compete with Great Britain for the first time.

As tensions rose, technological advancements around the globe made it easier to support a war effort. The stage was set for the Allied Powers, led by France, Great Britain, and eventually the United States, to face off with the Central Powers, led by Austria-Hungary, Germany, and the Ottoman Empire.

“Because of all these other factors, that’s why a local effort for independence turns an internal conflict into a global conflict,” Mr. Greene said. “Because of imperialism abroad, it turns a regional war into a world war.”

President George Washington spent much of his farewell address warning against joining permanent European alliances. That precedent lasted for more than 100 years and was a large factor in keeping the United States out of World War I until 1917.

“To the efficacy and permanency of your Union, a government for the whole is indispensable,” Mr. Washington stated in 1796. “No alliance, however strict, between the parts can be an adequate substitute; they must inevitably experience the infractions and interruptions which all alliances in all times have experienced.”

As the Great War began, President Wilson argued the United States had no reason to intervene. He urged the American people to remain impartial. According to Mr. Greene, one-third of Americans at the time were either foreign-born or had parents who were, and Mr. Wilson sought to prevent civil unrest because of mixed loyalties.

Reports surfaced from Europe of German atrocities against Belgians: razing villages, launching firing squads, and raping women, among other war crimes. It was later revealed the British exaggerated these claims, but not before Americans soured in their opinion of Germany.

“There’s already this growing aspect of Americans and Ohioans of German ancestry facing some of the anti-German sentiment after the attacks on submarines,” Mr. Greene said. “You have the changing of German street names, banning of teaching German in schools. New Berlin, Ohio, changed its name to North Canton.”

German U-boats began sinking ships and submarines in the Atlantic Ocean to cut off supplies from the United States. The most notable sinking was the Lusitania on May 7, 1915. Of the 1,198 killed, 128 were American.

In a corner, President Wilson eventually told Germany he would break off diplomatic relations if the attacks continued. He supported the National Defense Act of 1916 to increase the Army, Navy, and National Guard.

The United States also had a huge sum of loans out to Great Britain and France. Concerns mounted that U.S. bankers would go broke if the Allied Powers lost the war.

America ultimately reached a crossroads.

“[President Wilson] really went to war to try to shape the peace,” Mr. Greene said. “One French writer compared peace without victory to bread without yeast, a camel without humps, and a town without a brothel. So the idea is you’re not going to have peace without victory, and Wilson begins to realize if he wants to shape the peace, he’s going to have to go to war to get a seat at the peace table.”

The U.S. Senate voted 82-6 to go to war on April 4, 1917. Two days later, the House voted 373-50 — one of the no votes came from Isaac Sherwood, a Civil War veteran and former Toledo mayor.

America’s entry proved to be a turning point in the war after years of a back-and-forth struggle. The war ended in November, 1918, after Germany and Austria-Hungary agreed to an armistice.

Toledo’s economy was booming in 1917, thanks to the strength of the automotive and manufacturing industries. Tedd Long, a Toledo History Museum board member, said Willys-Overland Motors was the second-largest auto-maker in the country behind Ford.

The city launched a campaign to sell liberty bonds to help fund the war that garnered $14 million, about $290 million in today’s figures. Industry leaders served on the front lines of the bond campaigns.

“They raised it faster than any other community in the country,” Mr. Long said. “One way to promote these liberty-bond drives was through music. They would get published, and people would buy the music and sing these songs in promotion of the liberty bonds.”

Barbara Floyd, director of the Canaday Center at the University of Toledo, said Lucas County’s four bond drives raised more than $72 million. The county surpassed its goal each time.

Toledo mayor Brand Whitlock was instrumental in getting food to Belgium after Germany invaded in 1914. President Wilson appointed Mr. Whitlock U.S. minister to Belgium to work with the British and Germans to organize air drops.

“Because Belgium was so dependent on food coming through its ports — all of which were closed by the Germans — the people were starving,” Ms. Floyd said. “He really helped to ensure the people of Belgium didn’t starve.”

Of the 200,000 soldiers, volunteers, and guardsmen from Ohio who served overseas, 154,000 were drafted, and 6,500 died on the battlefield or from disease.

According to a story in The Blade shortly after the war ended, 145 Toledoans died while serving; 76 were killed in action, 33 died of battle wounds, 24 died of disease, four died from torpedoes, three died from gas, three died from bombs dropped by an airplane, one fell from a plane, and one was lost at sea.

Thirty-two women from Toledo served overseas with various organizations, such as the American Red Cross and YMCA.

Ohio’s oldest World War I veteran, J. Russell Coffey, died at 109 in North Baltimore in 2007.

