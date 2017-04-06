Thursday, Apr 06, 2017
One of America's Great Newspapers ~ Toledo, Ohio
Local

BORDERLAND

Ottawa Hills to do spring leaf pickup

BLADE STAFF
Published on

The Village of Ottawa Hills will do a spring leaf pickup next week.

Residents must have leaves at their curb by Monday to ensure collection, and are asked not to park on the street from Monday through April 14 to allow room for removal.

Related Items , ,
Click to comment

Quis autem vel eum iure reprehenderit qui in ea voluptate velit esse quam nihil molestiae consequatur, vel illum qui dolorem?

Temporibus autem quibusdam et aut officiis debitis aut rerum necessitatibus saepe eveniet.

Copyright © 2015 Toledo Blade

To Top

Fetching stories…