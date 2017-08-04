Toledo officials confident in Collins Park Water Treatment Plant

With the 2017 algal bloom now forming in western Lake Erie, Toledo officials held a news conference Friday to calm fears and assure the public they’re well prepared to conquer any and all poisons that enter the city’s Collins Park Water Treatment Plant.

In addition to having high-tech buoys and other instruments providing more advance notice of changing water conditions, officials discussed how they are $130 million into a $500 million upgrade and expansion of the aging facility, which former President Franklin D. Roosevelt dedicated in 1941 as part of his New Deal era’s Public Works Administration.

Warren Henry, an engineer the city hired after the city’s 2014 water crisis to oversee improvements, told reporters the improvements are part of a 10-year rehabilitation project that began in 2012. He said the project remains on schedule, and — once completed in 2022 — will ensure Toledo continues to produce top-quality water through at least 2070.

About a third of the projects are under construction now, with about 13 percent of the work completed, Mr. Henry said.

“When we complete this in 2022, we will have a state of the art facility that will continue to serve us beyond 2070,” he said.

Toledo Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson’s administration has been criticized by environmental groups for not joining them in calling upon the federal government to designate the open waters of western Lake Erie as impaired, a move that would authorize the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to flex its regulatory muscles and apply tighter controls on all sources of algae-forming nutrients, especially the agricultural industry.

The mayor left before the question-and-answer session and said she was sticking to her script in comments she made at the beginning of the hour-long news conference, which she opened by acknowledging the need for government accountability.

She said the city views its obligation to produce safe, clean drinking water “very seriously.”

“It is a fundamental obligation of the government to provide safety to its citizens. And if we cannot provide safe drinking water, we shouldn't be in government,” Ms. Hicks-Hudson said.

She acknowledged the plant should have been modernized long ago, but said the city’s on the right path now and citizens should not listen to “hysteria” perpetuated by others since the 2014 event left the metro area’s 500,000 customers without drinkable water for almost three days.

“Because of our Do-Not-Drink advisory [from 2014] and the continuing crisis in Flint, we now have heightened sensitivity,” the mayor said. “We had a problem. But we have addressed that problem. We’re going to be advocates for clean water. We’re going to be advocates for safe water.”

Mr. Henry cited a long history of compliance issues, mostly from overdue repairs and maintenance former city councilmen balked at funding for several years, have been fixed or are in the process of being corrected. He referenced Ohio Environmental Protection Agency letters from June 10, 2013 and Sept. 15, 2015 that established a framework for many of the additional improvements being made today.

Ms. Hicks-Hudson also said there “needs to be an approach in which we are not just treating water at the end of the stream,” a reference to massive amounts of agricultural runoff. Scientists have said 80 percent or more of the algae-forming nutrients appear to be coming from farms.

She and others urged citizens to remain calm, don’t fall victim to some of the “hysteria” perpetuated by some people, and make frequent visits to the city’s website, toledo.oh.gov, for latest updates on raw lake water conditions posted on the city’s Water Quality Dashboard. It currently shows water in the “Clear” category, meaning there is less than 5 parts per billion of the algal toxin microcystin in raw lake water near the city’s intake crib, and that none is detected in city tap water.

They agreed the needle on that Water Quality Dashboard will undoubtedly move into the “Watch” category at some point, because the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration — in consultation with many agencies and universities — is predicting this summer’s bloom will be the third or fourth largest since 2002. The prediction is based largely on heavy spring and early summer rain.

Andy McClure, Collins Park Water Treatment Plant administrator, said that facility can produce toxin-free water when the lake water’s concentration is many times more than 5 ppb, but declined to say how much. Other area water-treatment plant operators said toxin removal poses no major technological challenges even when the raw lake water exceeds 50 ppb.

