Pavement work to close lanes on Monroe Street

Pavement restoration will require lane closings starting Saturday on Monroe Street near Talmadge Road, the city transportation division announced.

The westbound right lane will be closed at varying locations between Royer and Flanders roads through Monday, city officials said, while lane closings within the Monroe-Talmadge intersection Monday and Tuesday will affect northbound Talmadge and westbound Monroe.

Also during the weekend, Toledo Edison will be removing a power line that crosses the Anthony Wayne Trail near Lafayette and Erie streets. The removal will require a 15-minute traffic halt at I-75 sometime Saturday or Sunday, the transportation division said.

Motorists should be alert for stopped traffic ahead and take the Collingwood Boulevard exit from the Trail to Erie Street or Broadway if necessary. The I-75 ramp onto the northbound Trail will remain open.

