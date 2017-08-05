Work on roundabout in Perrysburg nearly complete

The new roundabout intersection at Hull Prairie and Roachton Roads in Perrysburg is expected to be completed next week, before classes start at the new Hull Prairie Intermediate School.
The Wood County Engineer’s office said construction is expected to be completed by Wednesday.
The engineer’s office estimates the intersection will cost about $840,000.
