Work on roundabout in Perrysburg nearly complete

  • Roachton-Road-and-Hull-Prairie-Road-Perryburg

    Roachton Road and Hull Prairie Road intersection.

  • roundabout13p-4

    One of the two roundabouts connecting Cherry Street and Detroit Avenue in Toledo. A roundabout will be in place near Hull Prairie Intermediate School in Perrysburg before classes begin.

The new roundabout intersection at Hull Prairie and Roachton Roads in Perrysburg is expected to be completed next week, before classes start at the new Hull Prairie Intermediate School.

The Wood County Engineer’s office said construction is expected to be completed by Wednesday.

The engineer’s office estimates the intersection will cost about $840,000.

