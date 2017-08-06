Sunday, Aug 06, 2017
411 in the 419: Daily events

    Sauder Village

    Sandpiper Boat

    Festival of India

    Toledo Repertoire Theatre

What's the 411 in the 419?

Plenty is happening in the Toledo-area on Sunday. From the Wild about Art at the Toledo Zoo to the Festival of India at the Centennial Terrace, we've got you covered with local events and activities.

 

LIST:

Buckeye Broadband Wild about Art

Toledo Zoo & Aquarium

10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

34th Annual Doll and Teddy Bear Show & Sale

Sauder Village

11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Festival of India

Centennial Terrace

11 a.m. to 8 p.m.



A Year with Frog and Toad

Toledo Repertoire Theatre

2:30 p.m.

 

Hogwarts Dinner Party Adventure

Maumee Valley Unitarian Universalist Congregation

4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunset and City Lights Cruise

Sandpiper Boat

7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

 

Combine Demolition Derby

Wood County Fair

7:30 p.m.

