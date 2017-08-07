5 things you might have missed in The Blade

The weekend is over and it’s back to work on Monday. Start the week right by catching up on the news.

Toledo researchers look into impact of toxic algae

Medical professionals have no way to diagnose people who become ill from ingesting western Lake Erie’s chief algal toxin or making body contact with it — but the University of Toledo Medical Center hopes to change that.

UTMC, formerly the Medical College of Ohio hospital, is working with Wayne State University and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on a scientific method to diagnose the toxin, which attacks primarily the liver.

“In this case, we’re dealing with some very interesting scientific questions that could be recognized nationally,” Frank Calzonetti, UT vice president of research, said of the cutting-edge research, which involves about two dozen experts from multiple disciplines.

The ability to diagnosis is a necessary first step to ultimately find out what — if anything — exposure to low-level algal toxins over a person’s lifetime means to public health. FULL STORY

How a kid from Toledo changed rock ‘n’ roll forever

In today’s world of digital downloads, streaming music, and social media, it may seem nearly impossible to build and maintain a successful record label.

Yet the Seattle-based Sub Pop Records, which will celebrate its 30th anniversary in 2018, did just that.

For Sub Pop co-founder and Toledo native Jonathan Poneman, the label’s longevity can be partly attributed to his being born and raised in the Glass City.

“If you go to my Facebook page, I’ve lived in Seattle probably three times longer than I’ve lived in Toledo, or close to it,” Poneman told The Blade in a recent phone conversation. “I still identify myself as a Toledoan. I love Toledo; it was a great place to grow up.” FULL STORY

Local corner store program works to give easy access to fresh produce

Food desert. You’ve heard the term, but what does it really mean?

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, food deserts are “neighborhoods that lack healthy food sources;” in an urban setting, the nearest full-service grocery store offering fresh foods is a minimum of 1 mile away.

Grocers are often disinclined to invest in these neighborhoods, as studies have shown that they tend to have higher crime rates. And the customer base has limited financial resources, too, as the food desert designation also requires that at least one-fifth of the area’s residents live in poverty.

But a lack of fresh foods, and thus reliance upon non-perishable items — which are often processed, higher in fat and sodium and sugar, and which contain trans fats — can significantly and negatively affect health for people in these neighborhoods.

Some programs and businesses in the Toledo area are making efforts to alleviate the situation. FULL STORY

For first time since 1985, state will audit Toledo

The city of Toledo’s books will be audited this year by the state of Ohio rather than a private firm — marking the first time in 32 years the Ohio auditor will conduct the city’s intensive financial review.

Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson last month asked the state auditor to check Toledo’s books following public disclosure that more than $8 million sat idle in a fund for five years and revelations of years of illegally commingling funds, which led to confusion over how much money the city had.

Representatives from Ohio Auditor David Yost’s office met Thursday with Toledo Chief of Staff Mark Sobczak, Law Director Adam Loukx, and Chief Operating Officer Eileen Granata. FULL STORY

Former Toledo star Hawkins goes out on his own terms

Head, shoulders, knees, and toes, you name it, Andrew Hawkins has busted it, his medical chart ripped straight from the trauma ward.

Three broken fingers. Two broken feet. Two broken ankles. Broken elbow. Broken back. Cracked rib. Shredded ligaments. Concussions.

The game that gave the NFL receiver and former University of Toledo standout so much took plenty, too.

Hawkins, now with a 31-year-old body that creaks going up stairs, wonders if he wants the same life for his 5-year-old son. Along with his retirement, he announced last week he intends to donate his brain for research on chronic traumatic encephalopathy, the insidious disease thought to be caused by repeated hits to the head.

But stop here for a moment.

This is not the story you might think. FULL STORY

MORE TO READ: First of two ramp closings in Perrysburg set to start Monday ■ Back-to-school shoppers out in droves for tax-free weekend ■ Found starving, recovery of 'pit bull' Harry Potter has been magical ■ North Toledo sex club ready to reopen ■ Farmhouse Sabbath: Barn parties add new dimension to church ■ Restoration of Lucas County Courthouse begins with dome ■ Ohio State fiercely defends trademarks, branding ■ College coaches juggle tasks, keep in compliance with NCAA ■ Young artists program puts creative teens to work