Courts clerk fires worker over theft accusations

OBJECTA five-year employee of the Lucas County Clerk of Courts Title Office was fired last week amid allegations of theft in office.

Clerk of Courts Bernie Quilter said he terminated Amirra Itawi, 27, for malfeasance, misfeasance and nonfeasance on Aug. 3 after meeting with her and a representative of UAW Local 12, which represents workers in the title offices.

While she was fired for numerous rule violations, Mr. Quilter said he has asked the Lucas County Prosecutor’s Office to investigate the alleged theft of more than $100,000 from the Toledo title office, 1600 Madison Ave., where she worked.

Mr. Quilter planned to meet with his title staff Tuesday to discuss the situation as well as changes in procedures that are being immediately instituted to prevent a similar occurrence.

“The buck stops here,” he said. “When I got the word, I immediately investigated and contacted the prosecutor’s office, and we started pulling the video right away.”

All four title offices are outfitted with surveillance video cameras, he said.

While no criminal charges have been filed, Mr. Quilter said it appears the employee had found a way to breach the new title system implemented statewide in January, remove cash from her drawer, and still make her drawer balance at the end of the day. The alleged thefts may have been going on all year, he said.

Neither Ms. Itawi nor a UAW representative could be reached for comment Monday night.

Mr. Quilter said he became aware of a possible problem July 28 when a supervisor at the office forwarded a customer complaint to him about Ms. Itawi. The customer reported that Ms. Itawi had leaned over the counter and told her if she came back later when her supervisor left and brought cash, she could save her some money.

“Had we not done the investigation ourselves and found what the lady said was a good tip, if we wouldn’t have gone above and beyond, she probably still could be getting away with it,” he said.

He said Ms. Itawi was placed on administrative leave July 31 and fired Aug. 3. He had considered her a good employee until then.

“When we hired her, she was summer help then went to work for us permanently,” Mr. Quilter said. “She did a good job.”

