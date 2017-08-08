Tuesday, Aug 08, 2017
Crack sealing leads to ramp closings

Crack sealing will require nighttime ramp closings this week at two U.S. 23 interchanges in Sylvania Township, the Ohio Department of Transportation said.

The work will affect the following ramps intermittently: southbound U.S. 23 to eastbound I-475; westbound I-475 to northbound U.S. 23; northbound I-475/ U.S. 23 to eastbound I-475; westbound I-475 to southbound I-475/ U.S. 23; and all four ramps at the Monroe Street interchange on U.S. 23.

Work hours will be 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. nightly through Thursday morning, ODOT said.

In central Toledo, pavement restoration will require lane closings Tuesday through Friday on Northwood Avenue between Central Avenue and Hughes Drive, the city transportation division announced.

