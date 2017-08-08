PHOTO GALLERY: Mourners commemorate homicide victim Cethus Manning II

Family and friends released balloons for homicide victim Cethus Manning II at Historic Woodlawn Cemetary in Toledo, Ohio.
Manning was shot and killed during the early morning of Feb. 21. The investigation into his death is ongoing. Authorities ask those with leads in unsolved cases call the Crime Stopper program. Callers may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.
