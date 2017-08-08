Tuesday, Aug 08, 2017
Local

PHOTO GALLERY: Mourners commemorate homicide victim Cethus Manning II

BLADE STAFF
Published on
  • CTY-manning08-1

    Family and friends release balloons for homicide victim Cethus Manning II at Historic Woodlawn Cemetary in Toledo, Ohio. His parents, Glenda and Cethus Manning, are fourth and third from the right.

    THE BLADE/LORI KING
  • CTY-manning08

    Glenda Manning cries after releasing a balloon for her son, homicide victim Cethus Manning II, at Historic Woodlawn Cemetary in Toledo, Ohio.

    THE BLADE/LORI KING
  • CTY-manning08-3

    Family and friends sign balloons to release for homicide victim Cethus Manning II at Historic Woodlawn Cemetary in Toledo, Ohio.

    THE BLADE/LORI KING
  • CTY-manning08-2

    Latoyia Redman, sister of homicide victim Cethus Manning II, and Jarontae Belton prepare to release balloons for Manning at Historic Woodlawn Cemetary in Toledo, Ohio.

    THE BLADE/LORI KING
  • CTY-manning08-5

    From left: Justyce Kynard, Jarontae Belton, Brian Saffold and William Snipes look at a photo board together after releasing balloons for homicide victim Cethus Manning II at Historic Woodlawn Cemetary in Toledo, Ohio.

    THE BLADE/LORI KING
  • CTY-manning08-4

    Se'Nyia Wilson, 9, signs a balloon to release for her uncle, homicide victim Cethus Manning II, at Historic Woodlawn Cemetary in Toledo, Ohio.

    THE BLADE/LORI KING
  • CTY-manning08-6

    Glenda and Cethus Manning stand near a photo board of their son, homicide victim Cethus Manning II, before releasing balloons at Historic Woodlawn Cemetary in Toledo, Ohio.

    THE BLADE/LORI KING
Family and friends released balloons for homicide victim Cethus Manning II at Historic Woodlawn Cemetary in Toledo, Ohio. 

RELATED: Man's death is Toledo's 8th homicide in 2017

Manning was shot and killed during the early morning of Feb. 21. The investigation into his death is ongoing. Authorities ask those with leads in unsolved cases call the Crime Stopper program. Callers may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.

