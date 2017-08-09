Local brewer brings Upside to festival

Prior to this year, Nick Dallas had been a ticket-buying visitor to the Craft @ the Quarry Beer Festival.

Not this year. The Upside Brewing owner was serving up his own beer last Friday night at the seventh installment of the annual event at Centennial Terrace in Sylvania.

“This is the one event that when I opened my brewery that I wanted to do, and here I am,” Dallas said, chuckling. “It’s a local event.”

It has been almost a year since Dallas decided to give brewing a try inside his family’s J&G Pizza Palace on Sylvania’s Main Street.

“I work a lot, but I enjoy it – except for those days when I’m there until 4 in the morning,” Dallas said.

Upside Brewing was one of 47 breweries on hand for the festival. Dallas brought his Zaccopia pale ale, the 10 Mile red ale, and the Dog Gone Nuts porter.

The plan was for Upside to have been in Tent 2, but high winds forced the tents to be taken down. The wind also canceled plans for a photo booth and pretzel-necklace stand. Otherwise, there were few hitches for the event, which set an attendance record with about 1,700 on hand.

“The craft beer market continues to grow from a retail perspective in the greater Toledo area, and these tasting events continue to grow in popularity,” said Chris Moses of NOW Beverage, Inc., one of the organizers of the event. “Plans are to do it even bigger and better next year.”

Many craft beer festivals limit guest brewers to three styles of beer. Friday night, Great Black Swamp Brewing Co. of Perrysburg brought 10 different beers, including the popular Mosquito Red and Bullfrog Stout.

“I love it. This is a great way to let everyone try our beers and get our name out there,” said Bob Morris, one of the founders of GBS.

Brewery tour

The Toledo Area Soccer Association is sponsoring the inaugural TASA Pub Crawl this Saturday from noon to 9 p.m.

Six local breweries will be participating: Maumee Bay Brewing Co., Great Black Swamp Brewing Co., Black Cloister Brewing Company, Earnest Brew Works, Granite City Food & Brewery, and Black Frog Brewery.

Tickets can be purchased for $30 at pubcrawltoledo.com or any of the participating venues. The ticket price includes daylong transportation and beer specials. Four buses will be running in a continuous loop throughout the day, with the final pickup at 8:30 p.m.

“It is going to be an outstanding day. It will be exciting, a first-time event. There will be no driving, and you’ll get a chance to try all the local bars – all in a safe way,” said Richard W. Parish, the president of TASA.

Winter Brewfest returns

The fourth annual Winter Brewfest will take place Jan. 20 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Fifth Third Field. There will be more than 50 breweries from around the country on hand, with more than 250 beers and ciders to sample.

Tickets can be purchased beginning Monday by calling 419-725-4367 or by going to hensvilletoledo.com. A VIP ticket is $55 and includes 20 taste tickets, a souvenir sample cup, an all-you-can-eat buffet, and live music in the VIP area, which will be on The Roost and Top of NINE party areas.

A general admission ticket is $35 in advance and $45 at the event. It includes 15 taste tickets and a souvenir sample cup.

All of the sample stations in the concourse will be covered, and there will also be stations on the field’s warning track. A variety of food will be available for purchase.

Hops event

The Bowling Green Hops Pre-harvest Field Night will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday at 13737 Middleton Pike (State Rt. 582) in Bowling Green.

Farmers and brewers will be able to learn about disease control, nutrients, drying, and harvesting of hops.

A light, free dinner will be served at 5:30 p.m.

Preregistration is required. Call Craig Everett at 419-354-9050 or email him at everett.33@OSU.edu.

Contact Brian Dugger at bdugger@theblade.com or on Twitter @DuggerCountry.