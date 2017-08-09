Repeated vandalism may result in removal of TARTA shelters

Repeated vandalism at two East Toledo bus stops has prompted TARTA to threaten removal of shelters there.

Someone broke out a large pane of glass Tuesday afternoon from the shelter at Main and Fourth streets. It was at least the fourth time this year that either that shelter or the one at Main and Second streets had been vandalized.

"This bus shelter may be permanently removed unless vandalism is stopped," read notices the Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority later posted on both shelters.

Not including the damage from Tuesday, the transit authority had spent nearly $3,000 on repairs this year at the two bus stops.

