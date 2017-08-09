Wednesday, Aug 09, 2017
Repeated vandalism may result in removal of TARTA shelters

    After repeated vandalism to a TARTA shelter at Main Street and Second Street in East Toledo, a sign has been posted saying the stop may be removed if the vandalism continues.

    The vandalized TARTA bus shelter on Main Street near Fourth Street in East Toledo.

Repeated vandalism at two East Toledo bus stops has prompted TARTA to threaten removal of shelters there.

Someone broke out a large pane of glass Tuesday afternoon from the shelter at Main and Fourth streets. It was at least the fourth time this year that either that shelter or the one at Main and Second streets had been vandalized.

"This bus shelter may be permanently removed unless vandalism is stopped," read notices the Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority later posted on both shelters.

Not including the damage from Tuesday, the transit authority had spent nearly $3,000 on repairs this year at the two bus stops.

Contact David Patch at dpatch@theblade.com or 419-724-6094.

