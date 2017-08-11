Michigan plane crash injures two

ADRIAN, Mich. — A small private plane crashed Friday near the Lenawee County Airport, injuring two people on board, authorities said.

The names of the victims were not released.

The crash occurred about 2 p.m. on Lyons Highway near Gorman Road, about two miles south of the airport, according to the county sheriff’s office.

Sheriff deputies said emergency crews were attending to the two victims.

No further details were released.