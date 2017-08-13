Sunday, Aug 13, 2017
Teacher: Charlottesville driver Fields showed extremist ideologies in high school

  • Weimer-jpg

    Derek Weimer was a high school teacher of James Alex Fields, Jr., the man accused of driving his car into a crowd in Virginia, killing one.

    THE BLADE/ALLISON REAMER
  • IMG-3220-JPG

    A photo provided by Derek Weimer that shows him and James Alex Fields, Jr., top right.

    DEREK WEIMER

  • Confederate-Monument-Protest

    Fields

FLORENCE, KY. — James A. Fields, Jr., expressed white-supremacy ideologies beginning in high school, but a former history teacher says educators did all they could to change the student's way of thinking.

Derek Weimer, a former teacher at Randall K. Cooper High School in Union, Ky., who also taught Mr. Fields during his junior and senior years, said Sunday he saw such ideologies in conversations with the student.

VIDEO: Derek Weimer speaks about James A. Fields, Jr.

Mr. Weimer, a social studies teacher, told The Blade he always tried to relate historical or current events to the conversation.

"I felt it my mission to explain how vile the Nazis were," the teacher said.

Mr. Fields is accused of being the driver of a car that crashed into a crowd of counter-protesters Saturday at a white-supremacy rally in Charlottesville, Va. One person was killed and at least 19 were injured.

RELATED: Mother of Fields shocked3 dead in Virginia protests | Trump says ‘no place’ for violence | Rally in support of Charlottesville community in Bowling Green | FBI interviews mother of Maumee man

When Mr. Weimer learned about the incident in Virginia and that a former student was involved, he said he felt a sense of responsibility.

"My first feeling: I failed, we failed," he said.

Mr. Weimer spoke out Sunday because he wants others to be more vigilant, particularly with today's political environment.

Mike Wilson, principal of Randall K. Cooper High School, confirmed in an email to The Blade that Mr. Fields was a 2015 graduate and recalled he was “a quiet and reserved student.”

“Our thoughts and prayers are with those in Charlottesville, Virginia,” he wrote. “Hatred and violence is never a viable solution to any problem. As educators, we are always using teachable moments and providing guidance to students to create college, career and life ready students to make good and sound choices.”

The Blade has made multiple attempts to reach Mr. Fields' family in Kentucky.

Blade staff writer Lauren Lindstrom contributed to this report.

Contact Allison Reamer at areamer@theblade.com, 419-724-6506 or on Twitter @AllisonRBlade.

