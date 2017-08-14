Dog spay/neuter program running into roadblock

A program that provides discounted spay/​neuter surgery for licensed dogs has helped hundreds of canines, but is hitting a bit of a speed bump.

The Big Fix, created by local animal advocate Steve Serchuk, first launched in Lucas County during the 2016 license year. The program has helped alter 840 dogs after two years in Lucas County and one year in Wood County.

“We have a community problem that’s unaddressed and unresolved,” Mr. Serchuk said. “We have 30 percent of all licensed dogs not fixed. The cost to fix dogs is too expensive for a large portion of residents in our community. They want to do the right thing, but they can’t afford $100 to $250 charged by private vets.”

Mr. Serchuk obtained financial contributions from local governments and other sources and worked with Humane Ohio to offer spay/​neuter to licensed dogs for $5 in Lucas County in 2016, and for $10 in 2017 in both Lucas and Wood counties.

He wants Lucas County to take over the program by raising the dog-license fee by $1 to provide a steady stream of revenue, but county officials say they aren’t interested in doing that right now.

For the first year, Lucas County and the city of Toledo each contributed $9,000, which was matched with another $9,000 from Mr. Serchuk’s donor-advised Midwest Happy Tails Animal Fund at the Toledo Community Foundation.

In the second year, Lucas County gave $10,000, Toledo sent $2,500, the fund added $5,000, and a grant from the Kenneth Scott Trust boosted the Big Fix by $42,500. Mr. Serchuck wrote a personal $7,500 check to start the program in Wood County, which was matched by the trust grant.

Revenue from fees owners paid for their dogs’ surgeries was also poured back into the program.

Coupons were sent out with annual license-renewal notices, and demand exceeded the program’s funding capacity both years.

“We started getting calls immediately, and it went on for weeks,” said Julie Lyle, the clinic director at Humane Ohio. “It’s a great program. It’s of great benefit to dog owners, and it’s one more benefit to buying your dog license.”

Mr. Serchuk wants the Big Fix to be institutionalized. He proposed Lucas County raise its dog-license fee by $1 and direct those dollars to the Big Fix, thereby providing $50,000 or more annually for the program.

Altered dogs are generally less aggressive, less prone to roaming, and cannot create more unwanted dogs that fill up shelters.

“Over time, if we have it institutionalized, we can make big progress on spaying and neutering in our community,” he said. “By spaying and neutering, you’re making your county safer, and you’re having fewer dogs produced and running at large.”

While the Big Fix is entering its second year in Wood County, Mr. Serchuk hoped Lucas County would take over the program here.

“Lucas County would be the leader in the state to demonstrate a way to solve this community problem,” he said.

County officials say they fully support the program and plan to continue providing funds for it, but now isn’t the best time for raising the dog license fee to institutionalize the Big Fix.

“We absolutely think we should move in that direction in the next few years,” Commissioner Tina Skeldon Wozniak told The Blade. “But for this year, with a potential levy on the ballot and the need to build a new jail, the need for a new dog shelter and a [Job & Family Services] building, there’s a lot going on right now.”

Mrs. Wozniak said the county is reviewing the operations and needs of the county dog shelter as its new director, Richard Stewart, who started in January, begins making changes.

“We want to do this in a comprehensive way,” Mrs. Wozniak said. “But it would be foolish of us not to continue supporting this program for another year until we can have a comprehensive approach to all the needs.”

Mr. Stewart likewise said he supports the Big Fix but has similar reservations about taking over the program at this time.

“It’s definitely a great program that is needed,” he said. “I know it’s a model that works, and it would be something I would definitely want to move to in the future, just not right now. I would rather try to get it funded in other ways first.”

Mr. Serchuk, however, said he is done managing the program for Lucas County. He said the issue of unaltered and stray dogs is a county matter.

“I’m not continuing to fund the program. I’m not going out to get grants. They need to own the program,” he said. “I’ve demonstrated how it works.”

He is continuing to work with Wood County for the second year of the Big Fix there. He has a commitment from the commissioners for $6,000 and is working to raise matching funds from other sources. Wood County residents will be charged $15 to alter their dogs through the program in the coming license season.

“I’ve committed to Wood County,” he said. “I was hoping Lucas County would take the lead for license-year 2018.”

Mr. Serchuk believes dog owners would be willing to pay $1 per year toward spay/​neuter efforts. Rochelle Gozdowski of Perrysburg Township got her dog Athena spayed through the Big Fix in Wood County, and said she’d happily support the fee increase.

“I think that would be great,” she said. “I can handle $1 per dog per year if it would help get more dogs spayed.”

Athena was spayed in December for $10, and was the first dog from Wood County to benefit from the Big Fix.

“December is a rough month, so that came at the right time,” she said. “I probably would have had to wait if they hadn’t offered this program.”

Mrs. Gozdowski has three dogs, and said she wishes the Big Fix had been around to help with her other two. Ms. Lyle said several owners had multiple dogs altered through the program.

“Those are the folks that really need to get in here,” she said. “As a licensed dog owner in Lucas County myself, I wouldn’t mind paying the extra dollar. I see people here every day that struggle to provide spay/​neuter for their pets.”

The commissioners support continuing to contribute funds for the Big Fix, Mrs. Wozniak said, and want to keep working with Mr. Serchuk.

“He’s really done a lot to make sure this is a program that’s building and sustainable,” she said. “We want to remain in talks with him on getting this done.”

Mr. Serchuk said getting the program in place down the road is better than never, but he cannot continue coordinating or funding it for Lucas County.

“I was happy to do it because I wanted to demonstrate that we have a problem and here’s a great solution,” he said. “But I don’t want to subsidize the county any more. It is what it is. I’ve done my part.”

