New Mott Branch library spurs Smith Park updates

Renovation of Smith Park, which has seen brighter days, will be the focus of a meeting Monday in central Toledo’s Mott Branch library.

City of Toledo officials are asking for input from the neighborhood and community for the park, which is getting a new neighbor in the form of a new Mott Branch building. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in the library’s community room.

The new library will replace the existing Mott Branch across Dorr Street at Forest Street. When completed in 2019, it will be located on Dorr next to Martin Luther King, Jr., Elementary School, removing the inconvenience for children of crossing a five-lane street to get to the library.

The Toledo-Lucas County Public Library system will hold its own meeting regarding its project Aug. 21 at the library, also starting at 6 p.m.

Eileen Granata, the city’s chief operating officer, said building the library on what was park property offers a chance to rethink how the park is used by the neighborhood and community.

“This is a unique opportunity because the school and library will be there. We want to do our part to enhance the park to make it an asset for the entire community,” she said. “The city and the library are mutually interested in how the park can help the library become a community gathering place and how the library can support the park.”

The 13-acre park has become run-down. Weeds have sprouted through cracks in its four tennis courts and line markings can’t be seen. Wide fissures in its 1970s-era oval, concrete rollerskating track could snag skate wheels.

And while its grass has been kept cleanly cut, it falls short of having that golf-course feel.

But Smith has its bright spots. Steel-framed swings, painted bright yellow, are rigid and secure and have all their seats hanging from chains. All eight basketball courts are fitted with backboards, hoops, and nets.

There is a new playground and activity set.

Roosevelt Pool, near Door and Lawrence Avenue, though closed for the season, shows no signs of vandalism.

Ms. Granata said the city has set aside money to resurface the tennis courts, and the project will go out to bid soon.

In a deal with the city, the library has promised a $25,000 donation to pay for park improvements. Ms. Granata said a budget for parks enhancements is contingent on what is suggested by residents at Monday’s meeting.

Smith Park, dedicated in 1974, is named in honor of William A. Smith, a high-visibility leader in Toledo’s black community and director of the Frederick Douglass Community Association from 1947 until his death in 1967.

The Rev. Donald Perryman, pastor of the central-city church Center of Hope on Dorr, said he would like to see improvements such as ballfields in the park to get children involved in youth baseball groups.

“I think the city has neglected to put resources into the park and pay the attention that it needs,” he said.

Charles Oswanski, the library superintendent of facilities and operations, said the new Mott Branch will have twice the parking, more than twice the interior space, and about three times the computers and other digital technology.

“It will be on the larger size of our average-size libraries,” he said.

The three-acre site was transferred to the library system in 2014. Under a deal between the city and library, the existing Mott library, built with money from the Carnegie Foundation, will revert back to city ownership.

Mr. Oswanski said a construction contract is expected to be in place late this year, shovels in the ground next spring, and ready for patrons in about a year.

The community will have the opportunity to give ideas and input for the new branch at 6 p.m. Aug. 21 in Mott library, 1085 Dorr.

