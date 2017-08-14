ODOT seeks input on Arlington project

ARLINGTON, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation is seeking public comments about its plans to rebuild Main Street, part of U.S. 68 in this Hancock County village.
The project will include new pavement, curbs, gutters, and drainage and is scheduled to occur in three phases starting next summer.
Through traffic will be detoured during construction, and local access will be maintained.
Written comments about the project should be sent to Nate Tessler at ODOT’s Lima district office, 1885 N. McCullough St., Lima, Ohio 45801, or nate.tessler@dot.ohio.gov.
Guidelines: Please keep your comments smart and civil. Don't attack other readers personally, and keep your language decent. Comments that violate these standards, or our privacy statement or visitor's agreement, are subject to being removed and commenters are subject to being banned. To post comments, you must be a registered user on toledoblade.com. To find out more, please visit the FAQ.