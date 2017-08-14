Monday, Aug 14, 2017
ODOT seeks input on Arlington project

ARLINGTON, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation is seeking public comments about its plans to rebuild Main Street, part of U.S. 68 in this Hancock County village.

The project will include new pavement, curbs, gutters, and drainage and is scheduled to occur in three phases starting next summer.

Through traffic will be detoured during construction, and local access will be maintained.

Written comments about the project should be sent to Nate Tessler at ODOT’s Lima district office, 1885 N. McCullough St., Lima, Ohio 45801, or nate.tessler@dot.ohio.gov.

