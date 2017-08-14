Our Towns Calendars: 8/14

What’s On

Fremont

● Beginning genealogy class at the Rutherford B. Hayes Presential Library and Museum, Spiegel Grove, 9:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday. Cost: $10 per person. Reservations: Becky Hill, 419-332- 2081 or bhill@rbhayes.org.

● Birchard Public Library programs: 423 Croghan St.; Thursday Movie Group, 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Fences with Denzel Washington, rated PG-13, snacks provided; Lego Challenge, grades kindergarten to grade 6, 4:30-6 p.m. Thursday; Teen Anime Club, grades 7-12, 3:30-5 p.m. Friday; Ruff and Ready Readers for children, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Aug. 21, read to a dog and develop reading skills. Register/​details: 419-334-7101 extension 209.

Genoa

● Genoa Branch Library programs: 602 West St.; S.T.E.M. marshmallow catapult challenge for ’tweens and teens, 10:30 a.m. Wednesday (ages 6 and older welcome). Details: 419-855-3380.

Gibsonburg

● Gibsonburg Public Library programs: 100 N. Webster St.; Book/​Snack Pack chapter books for grades 1-4, 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dragons and Marshmallows by Asia Citro; Book Bears, 11:45 a.m. Thursday, Tales for Very Picky Eaters by Josh Schneider; Adult Book Discussion, 6:30 p.m. Aug. 21, Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI by David Grann. Register, 419-637-2173.

Maumee

● Friendly Center Garage sale, Maumee United Methodist Church, 405 Sackett St. off White St., 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and 9 a.m.-noon Saturday ($5 fill a bag day). All proceeds to the Friendly Center's food pantry and wellness programs for residents in North Toledo.

● Side Cut Metropark program: 1025 W. River Rd.: Side Cut Explorer, Riverview Area, 10 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Tuesday, travel along the banks of the Maumee River and down the canal towpath, open-air trolley, cost $4. Register, 419-407-9701.

● Rethink Retirement class at Maumee Senior Center, 2430 S. Detroit Ave., 5:30 p.m. Aug. 21. Rediscover your passions, find new meaning, stay interested and interesting by Donna Martin, a retirement coach. Cost: $5. Register: 419-893-1994.

● Cherry Street Mission Ministries Master’s Golfing Fund-raiser at Brandywine Country Club, 6904 Salisbury Rd., shotgun start 1 p.m. Aug. 28. Four person scramble $125 per golfer. Hole-in one contests. For details and sponsorships: cherrystreetmission.org or call, Sam Guidry at 419-214-3008.

Michigan

● Health and Wellness Summit at Monroe Senior Citizens Center, 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, 15275 S. Dixie Hwy., Monroe. Featuring international speaker Petra Kolber on Happiness: The Real Key to Success. Dinner will be served at 6 p.m. Registration required: 734- 240-3290 or MCCOA@monroemi.org. Suggested donation at the door: $5. Also Academy Award Winning Movie La La Land is slated for Aug. 23, at 1:30 p.m.

Oregon

● Volunteers needed for 2017 public beach cleanup at Maumee Bay State Park, Lake Erie Beach, 1750 State Park Rd., starting at 4 p.m. Friday. Keeping the beach “Barefoot” friendly. Questions: Rachel Lohner, rachel.lohner@utoledo.edu or 419-530-8364.

● VFW Post 9816 events, 1802 Ashcroft Dr., 2 p.m. horseshoe tournament, 4 p.m. ribeye steak dinner, karoke 7 p.m. Saturday, call for cost. Euchre tournaments, 2 p.m. every Sunday. Cost: $10. Details, 419-725-9916.

Perrysburg

● Way Public Library programs: 101 E. Indiana Ave.; Screening of Dirty Dancing, PG-13, 7 p.m. Monday and La La Land, PG-13, 2 and 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, adults only for both films. Details/​Registration: 419-874-3135.

Sylvania

● Heartbeat of Toledo, a pregnancy help center, seeks volunteers for the East Toledo and West Sylvania locations, orientations for those interested will be at West Sylvania location, 4041 W. Sylvania Ave., 10 a.m.-noon Aug. 28. Details and to register: 419-241-9131 or heartbeattoledo.org.

● Northwest Ohio Writer’s Forum meeting, 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sylvania Branch Library, 3900 King Rd. Always open to the public.

Toledo Area

● Sanger Friends of the Library book sales, 1 to 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday, 3030 W. Central Ave. Information: 419-259-5370.

● Walbridge Park Neighbors block watch will meet, 7-8 p.m. Tuesday, Walbridge Park shelter house. Guest speaker will be Dennis Kennedy of the Department of Neighborhoods. There will be no meeting in September.

● Free Dental Cleanings/​Screenings for seniors and adults, ages 50 and older at Mercy Health Senior Wellness Center, 545 Indiana Ave., 8:30 a.m. to noon every Thursday of each month. Appointments are required with completed application. No walk-ins will be seen. Information: Tiffany Paris, 419-251-8930.

● Westbrook Senior Village Block Watch meeting 6:30 p.m. every third Tuesday of each month except December. Information: 419-540-3911 or 567-742-4180.

● Clothe Our Neighbors at Trilby United Methodist Church, 5918 Secor Rd., clothing bank open from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. every Thursday. Please bring a picture ID and proof of residency and Social Security for any children in household. Information: 419-297-5590.

Toledo

● Daylily Auction by the Black Swamp Hosta and Daylily Society at Toledo Botanical Garden behind Conference Center, 5403 Elmer St., 12:30 p.m. Saturday. Daylily dividing demonstration, newer introductions, and learn more. Details: Charlene Patz, 419-874-8964. If rain, event will be moved to the Terrace Room of the Conference Center.

● Lace It, Face It Walk for the Autism Society of Northwest Ohio at the Franklin Park Mall, 5001 Monroe St., registration 8 a.m., walk 9 a.m. Saturday. For details: asno.org.

● Walbridge Park Neighbors Block Watch meeting at the Walbridge Park Shelter House, 2761 Broadway St., 7-8 p.m. Tuesday. Guest speaker: Dennis Kennedy, of the Department of Neighborhoods.

● Tammy’s Walk in memory of Tammy Bowlin-Macrae (a domestic violence homicide victim) at Walbridge Park Gazebo, Broadway St. (across from Toledo Zoo), registration 8:30 a.m., 2.5 mile walk 9:30 a.m. Aug. 26. Refreshments and raffles. All proceeds to benefit local Lucas County communities through Advocates for Victims and Justice Inc. Donations/​details: Robin, 419-508-6152.

Waterville

● Farnsworth Metropark program: 8505 S. River Rd.; Get to Know Your Trails, Boat Launch parking lot, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, dress for the weather, and bring water. Register, 419-407-9701.

● Waterville Branch Library programs: 800 Michigan Ave.; Waterways of the Czars and Beyond, 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesday, St. Petersburg and Baltic Waterway in Moscow, hosted by Tom and Nancy Verner. Register at: 419- 878-3055 or toledolibrary.org.

Whitehouse

● “Dancing In The Park” in the Park Pavilion, Providence St., 5-9 p.m. Saturday. Enjoy dancing, live performances, food, face painting, and more. Performances by the Dance Centre of Northwest Ohio, Spotlight Studios, Step by Step Studio, adult groups Bedford Cloggers and Off Broadway Dancers. Bring your lawn chairs/​blankets. Questions: 419-877-5383.

● Village of Whitehouse Enrichment class, bats, owls, and night singing insects at the Village Hall, 6925 Providence St., 7:30-9 p.m. Aug. 28. Register, 419-877-5383.

● Blue Creek Conservation Area programs: 7825 Schadel Rd.; Try It! Stand up Paddleboarding, ages 5 and older, Nona France Area, 5:30-6:30 p.m. and 7-8 p.m. Wednesday, very basics, All boards and other paddling gear provided, wear clothing and shoes to get wet (no cotton), participants must be 9 or older to paddle their own SUP, children 5-7 must ride on a board with an adult guardian, cost $12. Campfire Cooking: Foraging for Food, Nona France Area, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, hunt for an all-natural meal, cooking equipment, food, recipes, and instructions provided, bring reusable plate, bowl, silverware, and mug to minimize the amount of waste generated, cost $8. Register: 419-407-9701.

Woodville

● Woodville Public Library programs: 101 E. Main St.; Off to the Fair for grades kindergarten to grade 6, 7 p.m. Monday. Register: 419-849-2744.

Reunions

● Rogers High School Class of 1962 55-year reunion, at Toledo Elks Club, 3520 N. Holland Sylvania Rd., 5:30 p.m. Aug. 26, Cost: $35 all inclusive.

● Woodward High School Class of 1967 is 50-year reunion at Angelo’s Northwood Villa, 6630 S. Dixie Hwy., Erie, Mich., 5:30 p.m. Friday. Details: Cheryl Meileck Phillips, 419-754-6158; Carl Nillson, 419-865-7031; or Jim Gregory, 419-726-2029.

● Whitmer High School Class of 1949 68th reunion at Angelo’s Northwood Villa, 6630 S. Dixie Hwy., Erie, Mich., 1 p.m. Saturday. Information: 734-856-5823.

● Rogers High School Class of 1967 50-year reunion at Brandywine Country Club, 5:30 p.m. Saturday. Classmates, friends, and teachers. Reservation contacts: rogershs1967@gmail.com; Marsha (White) Degens 419-381-7606; or Marcia (Bowers) Ruegsegger, 419-277-6229.

● Waite High School Class of 1967 50-year reunion, Aug. 26. Visit: Waite Class of 1967 on Facebook for details or call 419-693-2248 or 419-836-7413. Invitations will be mailed out in late spring.

● The (Salem) Oak Harbor High School Class of 1967 5John.Kohlman@SOH1967.org; or 419-376-3898, James.Young@SOH1967.org0th anniversary reunion at Oak Harbor Golf Club, 6-11 p.m. Oct. 14. Deadline is Aug. 31. Information: 419-250-0937; .

● Scott High School Class of 1952 65-year reunion ascott52toledo@yahoo.comr t the Radisson Toledo, Sept. 8-10. Information can be found by calling 239-454-2744 o.

● Bowsher High School 1967 50-year reunion, Sept. 9. Detail at www.bowsher67.com or 419-385-3451.

● Rossford High School Class of 1967 reunion, noon Sept. 16, Carranor Hunt and Polo Club, 502 E. Second, Perrysburg. There will be a social hour at noon and lunch 1 p.m. Cost: $17.50 and cash bar is available. Reservations by Sept. 8. Information: 419-868-7670.

● Macomber-Whitney Class of 1957 60th reunion luncheon at Maumee River Yacht Club, 2735 Broadway, 11:30 a.m. Sept. 15. For reservations/​details: 734-847-8445 or glorybe7@hotmail.com; 419- 726-1389 or whitmiss@aol.com.

● USS WASP Association 2017 reunion at the Pensacola Grand Hotel, 200 E. Gregory St., Pensacola, Fla., Sept. 10-14. Register by March 31, for the early bird drawing. Make reservations directly with the hotel by calling: 850-433-3336 ($150 registration fee). For details on reunion please contact: Rufus Wallace, 419-836-3283.

● Start High School Class of 1967 reunion is Oct. 14. Classmates may register and get information online at startclassof67.com. No paper invitations will be sent.

● St. Adalbert Class of 1964 reunion at the original Tony Packo’s Cafe, 1902 Front St., 6-10 p.m. Oct. 28. Reservation no later than Sept. 28. Information: 419-824-3403 or email: egnerkalisz@outlook.com.

Support groups

● Alzheimer’s Association Northwest Ohio Chapter offers Support group help for caregivers in Toledo, 1 p.m. the 4th Thursday of each month, Parkcliffe Community, 4226 Parkcliffe Ln. Information: 419-381-9447.

● Heroin Hurts ... Hope Heals support group for families of addicts at Park Place House, 7805 Angola Rd., Springfield Township, 7-8:15 p.m. first Monday of every month. Details: 419-250-3132.

● Prostate Cancer Support Group at Mercy Health St. Anne Hospital 2nd Floor-Cancer Center Library, 3404 W. Sylvania Ave., 6:30 p.m. fourth Monday of every month. For details, call: Roger, 419-346-2753 or Ernie 419-344-9830.

● Frogtown Low-Vision Support Group at Heatherdowns Branch Library, 3265 Glanzman Rd., 10 a.m.-noon first Wednesday of every month. Reservations: Paul or Jan Rachow at 419-867-8007 or frogtownvision.org.

● TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly) 1648 support group meetings, 9:30-11 a.m. every Monday. Location/​cost/​details: 419-242-6789.

● Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous meetings at Epworth United Methodist Church’s Room 206, 4855 W. Central Ave., 7 p.m. Mondays. Contact Joyce, 419-699-1007 or visit foodaddicts.org.

● Family Cancer Support Group at Mercy Health St. Anne Hospital, second Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m. in the Cancer Center Library, 3404 W. Sylvania Ave. Information: 419-865-0659 or 419-754-1277.

● PAL (Parents of Addicted Loved Ones), a faith-based support group at Calvary Church, 1360 Conant St., Maumee, 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Participants must be 18 or older. Details: 419-893-2171 or see palgroup.org.

● Family After Addiction or Death (F.A.A.D.)/​Team Recovery: Support Group for families and anyone dealing with addiction, 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Toledo Hospital Jobst Tower Auditorium, 2142 N. Cove Blvd. and Thursdays Epworth United Methodist, 4855 Central Ave. Information: 419-561-5433.

● S.A.F.E. (Supporting Addict Families Everywhere), for anyone affected by a loved one’s addiction at Rescue Crisis, 3350 Collingwood Blvd., 6-7:30 p.m. Sundays. Information: 419-304-7034.

● Caregiver classes at Swanton Health Care and Retirement Center, 2ccremean@swantonhealthcare.com14 S. Munson Rd., Swanton. 5:30 p.m. second Wednesday of each month. Come and receive a planning kit to help handle the responsibilities. Free Memory Screenings 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesday; by appointment only. For reservations: Chris Cremean, 419-825-1145 or email at .

● 12-Step Program for Families and Friends of Addicts, Nar-Anon groups meetings at First Presbyterian Church of Maumee, 200 E. Broadway St., Maumee, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Mondays, information 419-290-3827; at Harvest Lane Alliance Church, 5132 Harvest Ln., 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays, information 419-392-2420; and Unity of Toledo, 3535 Executive Pkwy.,10-11 a.m. Saturdays, information 248-408-1853 or karenefreiberger@gmail.com.