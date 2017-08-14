Sylvania animal clinic to host benefit event

SylvaniaVET will host a special benefit event Sunday, Sept. 17.

Lilly’s Pet Palooza runs from 2 to 6 p.m. at the veterinary clinic, 4801 N. Holland-Sylvania Rd. Area pet rescues and local vendors will be on-site, along with live music and food. Additional activities include pony rides, a petting zoo, a bounce house, caricatures, and face painting. Leashed dogs are welcome.

The event, in memory of a former client of SylvaniaVET that died of cancer, is sponsored by the clinic, the Holdship family, Elanco, and Zoetis. All proceeds will benefit the clinic’s Memories Live On Animal Foundation.