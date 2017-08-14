Sylvania animal clinic to host benefit event

SylvaniaVET will host a special benefit event Sunday, Sept. 17.
Lilly’s Pet Palooza runs from 2 to 6 p.m. at the veterinary clinic, 4801 N. Holland-Sylvania Rd. Area pet rescues and local vendors will be on-site, along with live music and food. Additional activities include pony rides, a petting zoo, a bounce house, caricatures, and face painting. Leashed dogs are welcome.
The event, in memory of a former client of SylvaniaVET that died of cancer, is sponsored by the clinic, the Holdship family, Elanco, and Zoetis. All proceeds will benefit the clinic’s Memories Live On Animal Foundation.
Guidelines: Please keep your comments smart and civil. Don't attack other readers personally, and keep your language decent. Comments that violate these standards, or our privacy statement or visitor's agreement, are subject to being removed and commenters are subject to being banned. To post comments, you must be a registered user on toledoblade.com. To find out more, please visit the FAQ.