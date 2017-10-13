As algae season approaches end, city hopes for fewer water tests

Toledo city officials believe the toxin threat in western Lake Erie is finally starting to wane and that the city should soon be able to back off daily tests even though the algae season won’t be over for a few more weeks.

The concentration out at the city’s intake crib on Friday morning was a mere 0.39 parts per billion in raw lake water — barely high enough to be detected. It remains undetectable in the city’s tap water.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said in its latest bulletin, issued Thursday, that toxin levels are below recreational thresholds throughout much of the lake’s western basin except Maumee Bay where they continue to be a little higher. It said the current lake temperatures of 68 degrees or less are limiting algal growth.

The Toledo Lucas County Health Department, meanwhile, is continuing a recreational public health advisory on the Maumee River in downtown Toledo.

Andy McClure, administrator of Toledo’s Collins Park Water Treatment Plant, told reporters it’s a judgment call on when to back off daily tests. He said the city of Oregon has been testing water near its intake three times a week for much of the summer.

During the 2015 record bloom, Toledo’s daily tests continued into early November, Mr. McClure said.

“There’s really nothing set in stone in terms of how long we have to go with a non-detect [in raw lake water],” he said. “We’re getting close. But we’re still having some detections out in the lake.”

Mr. McClure and other officials invited the media to the plant Friday to learn more about the process used for on-site testing.

The city and other municipalities use a process called the ELISA test as a screening tool, one that provides faster results than more elaborate tests. The ELISA test costs the city about $225 a day, Janet Schroeder, utilities spokesman, said.

ELISA stands for enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay. The test kits used by the city are made by a Pennsylvania-based company called Abraxis, Inc.

The ELISA test is approved by the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency. It is the same test used when the Ohio EPA declared Toledo’s tap water unfit to drink or touch at the beginning of the three-day 2014 Toledo water crisis.

The University of Toledo is studying how precise the results of that test are compared to more elaborate tests that take longer, Mr. McClure said.

The city has four plant chemists certified to run tests, Mr. McClure said.

Jeff Martin, senior plant chemist, demonstrated how the tests are done.

The tests take about four hours, beginning with a process called “lysing,” in which water samples are frozen and thawed three times to “lyse” - that is, crack open - algae cells in the water column. Doing that provides the most thorough data on how much toxin is present, Mr. Martin explained.

The freeze-thaw cycles are accelerated by use of dry ice, which freezes samples in 25 minutes. Samples are thawed in five minutes when containers are placed in 80-degree water.

The presence of toxin can either be detected by an Abraxis machine or manually by pigments that can be identified by the human eye.

