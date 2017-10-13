Mayoral candidates speak on jail site and criminal justice costs

While the late Mayor D. Michael Collins is no longer with us, the stunning policy he initiated of shifting the city’s criminal justice costs to Lucas County lives on.

Now it is a bone of contention between the two candidates for mayor, incumbent endorsed-Democrat Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson and challenger Wade Kapszukiewicz, Lucas County treasurer and an unendorsed Democrat.

Mr. Collins, in 2014, with the stroke of a pen, ordered the Toledo Police Department to stop charging misdemeanor defendants under the Toledo Municipal Code and start using the Ohio Revised Code.

The reason: the state has to pay for the incarceration and prosecution of inmates charged under state code.

The change shocked Lucas County officials, who by law are required to pay to incarcerate people charged under state code, but instantly saved the city of Toledo $5 million to $8 million a year.

Mr. Collins suffered a cardiac arrest on Feb. 1, 2015, and died 5 days later, automatically making Ms. Hicks-Hudson, then the council president, acting mayor. She was elected in November, 2015, to serve the two years left in his term.

The Collins policy change has spiraled into a dispute between the city and the county about how to pay for a new Lucas County jail - with Ms. Hicks-Hudson declaring that the city will not join in paying for a new jail, since jailing inmates is a job assigned to counties in Ohio even though most of the inmates in the jail in downtown are Toledo residents arrested by Toledo police.

Despite not having a say in the location of a new jail, Ms. Hicks-Hudson last week declared for the first time her preference for a downtown site for the jail. If commissioners decide to build a new jail outside Toledo the city would lose millions in income taxes paid by jail employees.

“I believe that it should be downtown or as close to downtown as possible,” Ms. Hicks-Hudson said in an answer to a question by The Blade’s editorial board in its live-streamed forum on Wednesday. She said the jail should be close to the courts and services used by inmates, and convenient for families visiting inmates.

Mr. Kapszukiewicz said he likes the site the county is trying to buy from the city, the police impound lot at 198 Dura Ave. in North Toledo.

“I would not be averse to a site downtown, but I think the proposed location on Dura could also work. The No. 1 criterion is the impact on adjoining neighborhoods,” Mr. Kapszukiewicz said.

Lucas County Commissioner Pete Gerken said on Sept. 22 that the Hicks-Hudson administration had made demands as conditions for the sale of the police impound lot that it knew the county couldn’t accept.

“I still think Dura was a very good site,” Mr. Gerken said at that time, when the county was forced to yank its proposed jail levy off the Nov. 7 ballot. “Obviously we can’t pursue that with this administration. If in November there is a different administration, maybe we will revisit.”

Mr. Kapszukiewicz latched on to the war of words between Ms. Hicks-Hudson and the three-member Lucas County Board of Commissioners to portray both sides as “second-graders shooting spitballs at each other.

"I believe the acrimony and dysfunction has grown to a level that I do not believe the lawsuit will be settled until we have a new mayor," Mr. Kapszukiewicz said.

The city sued Lucas County and the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio to force a reduction in the city’s costs for inmate beds at CCNO near Stryker, Ohio. The suit came after Mayor Collins’ decision in October, 2014, to order police to stop charging under the Toledo Municipal Code.

Visiting Common Pleas Judge Linton Lewis Jr. in June, 2016, upheld the city's charging policy that holds the county responsible for jail costs of defendants that Toledo police arrest. Lawyers for Lucas County and CCNO appealed to the Ohio 10th District Court of Appeals to overturn Judge Lewis’ decision, and oral arguments were held in March. The court has not yet ruled.

Ms. Hicks-Hudson said that she is fighting to keep Toledoans from being double-taxed, under the "wise policy" that was initiated by former Mayor Collins.

"I will always put the citizens of the city of Toledo first. I will not be the fourth [county] commissioner and act as if this is a petty, spitball kind of enterprise," Ms. Hicks-Hudson said.

Mr. Kapszukiewicz, who, as treasurer, is a member of county administration, just like the commissioners, said he agrees with the policy Mr. Collins initiated in 2014.

“But I don’t agree with the amount of acrimony and pettiness that has gone on between the two sides. I can fight for Toledo and believe that we should handle our incarceration costs the same way the mayor does and not let the relationship sink to where we’re suing each other,” Mr. Kapszukiewicz said.

He went further in a forum in front of the Toledo chapter of the NAACP Wednesday night.

“I support the decision Mayor Collins made. I don’t know if I support the way he did it. There wasn’t a lot of heads up he gave, as I recall. He decided he wanted to do it on Tuesday and by Wednesday the commissioners were handed the bill, so to speak,” said Mr. Kapszukiewicz.

Commissioner Gerken declined to comment on the jail issue, but on the political back-and-forth between the two mayoral candidates: “Sounds like election rhetoric the last month of a campaign,” he said.

