State Rt. 163 drawbridge to close Saturday

    File photo of the Monroe Street lift bridge over the Portage River, in Port Clinton.

PORT CLINTON — An overhaul of the State Rt. 163 drawbridge over the Portage River originally planned for last winter is slated to close the bridge to vehicular and pedestrian traffic for more than seven months, starting Saturday.

“It’s the exact same project — just a year later,” Rebecca Shirling, an Ohio Department of Transportation spokesman in Bowling Green, said Friday.

The project was postponed last year because of production issues with replacement draw spans. Replacing them also requires shutting the Portage River down to boat traffic, and the Coast Guard will allow that to happen only during the winter.

That shutdown is scheduled to start Dec. 1 and end by March 31.

Ms. Shirling said the state’s $12.9 million contracted cost with a joint venture of the Ruhlin Co. of Sharon Center, Ohio, and Perram Electric, Inc., of Wadsworth, Ohio hasn’t changed even though the major work is occurring a year behind schedule.

Work crews have been preparing the site throughout the year, she said, and now “they are ready to hit the ground running.”

The project includes structural, electrical, and mechanical replacement of the bridge’s two draw spans as well as repair and modification of the abutments and piers.

Traffic will be directed to the State Rt. 2 bridge to cross the Portage. No practical alternative exists for pedestrians or cyclists, as the next upstream bridge — at State Rt. 19 in Oak Harbor, Ohio — is more than 10 miles from Port Clinton.

Contact David Patch at dpatch@theblade.com or 419-724-6094.

