Sisterhood, support at Bra Bazaar

Erika White leaned in close to a woman seated among dozens of others, and asked her if she’d gotten a breast exam this year.

The woman quietly said no, and Ms. White, a fitness instructor and union official, leaned in closer and put her arm around her. She asked if the next time she goes to the doctor, can she pick her up and take her too, so that she could get checked for free.

“That’s sisterhood,” Ms. White said to the other women.

Jan Burgard-Moore, Community Outreach Coordinator at Toledo and Northwest Ohio Cornucopia, sorts bras during a Bra Bazaar Saturday. The Blade/Andy Morrison

Enlarge | Buy This Image

The title of Saturday’s gathering at nonprofit Toledo and Northwest Ohio Cornucopia’s West Toledo store was the Bra Bazaar, but community and sisterhood were its deeper themes. Executive Director Laura Marsh held the first bazaar last year online, a year after she had started the agency as an online social network to connect those in need and those who could give.

But those connections get stronger when you meet in person, Ms. Marsh said. So the bazaar this year became an event at the agency’s resource center at 3174 Bellevue Rd., with dozens of women in attendance.

“Here, you are meeting face-to-face,” she said.

In advance of the bazaar, Cornucopia received about 500 bras to give away. The event included bra measurements, information about breast exams, and ways for uninsured women to access mammograms. There were also craft vendors, such as sponsor Spoiled Health, a Maumee shop that that sells essential oils with cannabidiol, a cannabis product without psychoactive properties.

The goal is to promote women’s health and ensure women are watching whether their breasts change, a potential sign of cancer, while providing women-specific clothing that is often an afterthought. By making the event fun, it gave organizers and others a chance to educate on a topic many women don’t want to think about.

“It’s a scary thing,” Ms. Marsh said. “We avoid what we don’t want to hear about.”

Sheneka Langston first came to Cornucopia about a month ago when she needed food. Now, she volunteers there to help others. She loves the events the group puts on that allow people to connect, whether rich or poor.

“[Ms. Marsh] doesn’t turn anyone away,” she said.

Bras are expensive, Ms. Langston said, especially for large-chested women.

Mary Westphal, executive director of Susan G. Komen of Northwest Ohio, talked to the women about the importance of mammograms and doing self-exams, as well as how prevalent the diagnosis is. Early diagnosis, she emphasized, greatly increases the survival rate.

Too often, Ms. Westphal said, women are focused on caring about other people and not themselves.

“We are not paying attention to our own bodies,” she said. “Early detection can save your life.”

Erika White, owner of Fitzone by Erika, speaks. The Blade/Andy Morrison

Enlarge | Buy This Image

Ms. White — who runs Fitzone by Erika and is vice president of Communication Workers of America local 4319 — mixed exercise and music in a presentation. Her health initiative, the Power of Pink and Brown, is a push to bring health information and habits to African American and Latina women who tend to have poorer health outcomes than white women.

She spoke about the need for affordable, easy health care access for all women, and how fitness and health professionals need to be engaged directly in the community. That’s why she offered to personally take women to get a checkup.

Gina Pillarelli recently was diagnosed with cardiomyopathy, which limits her ability to be physically active, and thus increases other health risks. So, she’s trying to educate herself on other ways to be healthy and to stay active. When you get sick, she said, you connect with othrs.

“I love the empowerment,” she said of the event,” and the togetherness of everyone.”

Contact Nolan Rosenkrans at nrosenkrans@theblade.com, 419-724-6086, or on Twitter @NolanRosenkrans.