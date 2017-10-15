Bridge project to close part of Angola Road

A bridge replacement project will close part of Angola Road in Springfield Township for a month beginning Monday, the Lucas County engineer’s office announced.
During Angola’s closing between King and McCord roads, through traffic will be detoured to Hill Avenue.
Also starting Monday, road improvements will close Veler Road between State Rt. 2 and the Ottawa National Wildlife Refuge for four days. No detour route will be posted.
