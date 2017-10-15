Sunday, Oct 15, 2017
One of America's Great Newspapers ~ Toledo, Ohio
Local

Bridge project to close part of Angola Road

BLADE STAFF
Published on

A bridge replacement project will close part of Angola Road in Springfield Township for a month beginning Monday, the Lucas County engineer’s office announced.

During Angola’s closing between King and McCord roads, through traffic will be detoured to Hill Avenue.

Also starting Monday, road improvements will close Veler Road between State Rt. 2 and the Ottawa National Wildlife Refuge for four days. No detour route will be posted.

Related Items ,
Click to comment

Quis autem vel eum iure reprehenderit qui in ea voluptate velit esse quam nihil molestiae consequatur, vel illum qui dolorem?

Temporibus autem quibusdam et aut officiis debitis aut rerum necessitatibus saepe eveniet.

Copyright © 2015 Toledo Blade

To Top

Fetching stories…