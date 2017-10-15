Road Warrior: A look at this week's commute

The Blade’s Road Warrior highlights the major construction projects in Toledo and the surrounding area, noting where delays are worst and suggesting alternate routes. The Blade

Enlarge | Buy This Image

Each week during the construction season, The Blade’s Road Warrior highlights the major construction projects in Toledo and the surrounding area, noting where delays are worst and suggesting alternate routes.

The Ohio Department of Transportation didn’t get the traffic-pattern changes done last week at I-75 and I-280 that I warned about in this space a week ago, but they assure me it will all happen by Monday.

That includes opening the collector ramp on the old alignment for southbound I-75 through the junction and opening a third lane southbound from the I-280 junction to Lagrange Street. While it will be possible to get from I-75 to the Stickney/Lagrange exit after I-280, signs will advise drivers to use the collector ramp to get to that ramp.

I’m hoping that the collector ramp’s completion will bring an end to southbound I-75 lane closings just north of I-280, a cause for recurring traffic backups.

Also Monday, ODOT plans to close the Jeep/Willys exit from northbound I-75 for pavement work expected to last until mid-November. Traffic will be directed to exit at Detroit Avenue and use to Detroit to Central Avenue to reach Jeep Parkway.

Berdan Avenue is now expected to stay closed for reconstruction between Jeep and Detroit until mid-November.

1. I-75: Reconstruction and widening between I-475 and I-280 closes all ramps at Jeep Parkway except northbound exit, plus southbound entrance at Phillips. Detour to nearby interchanges. Southbound right lane closed approaching I-280; watch out for motorists making late lane changes to exit at I-280. Northbound left lane closed, I-280 to Ottawa River, for sign work. Off-peak lane closings possible on I-75 through the zone.

2. Anthony Wayne Bridge: One lane closed each way for bridge painting.

3. U.S. 20/State Rt. 120 (Central): Lane closings for resurfacing between Holland-Sylvania and Secor.

4. I-475, State Rt. 51 (Monroe): Occasional lane closings on both Monroe and I-475 for finish work following bridge redecking.

5. State Rt. 2 (Navarre): Varying lane closings between I-280 and Isaac Streets Drive until early November during construction of medians and U-turn lanes and traffic signal upgrades.

6. I-75: Nighttime (9 p.m. to 6 a.m.) single and double lane closings for crack sealing between the U.S. 20/23 and State Rt. 65 (Miami Street) interchanges through Thursday.

7. State Rt. 51 (Monroe): Eastbound lane closings just east of Central for construction at ProMedica Toledo Hospital through early November.

8. Bancroft Street: Lane closings for reconstruction between Westwood and Parkside. All westbound traffic blocked at University Hills for sewer construction until Oct. 24; detour via University Hills, Douglas, Dorr, and Secor. Lane closings for repaving between Upton and Auburn.

9. Ohio Turnpike: Lane closings both ways through Exit 71 (I-280) for resurfacing. One of three lanes closed during daytime and peak travel times, but a second lane may be closed during off-peak hours.

10. I-475/U.S. 23, State Rt. 25: Route 25 reduced to one lane each way at I-475/U.S. 23 for interchange reconstruction. Nighttime lane closings possible on I-475/U.S. 23 for paving between I-75 and Fort Meigs Road. Route 25 closed across the bridge over the freeway Sunday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. for paving.

11. I-75: Nighttime (7 p.m. to 6 a.m.) lane closings at Indiana for bridge reconstruction. Southbound exit to Washington Street reduced to one lane.

12. State Rt. 64: Flag zones for resurfacing, U.S. 24 to Providence-Neapolis-Swanton Road, through October.

13. Sylvania Avenue: Lane closings for resurfacing, Secor to Talmadge.

14. State Rt. 2 (Airport): Varying lane closings for resurfacing, Holloway to Holland-Sylvania.

15. Matzinger Road: Eastbound lane closed from just west of Enterprise to Benore Road for waterline construction. Detour via Stickney Avenue, Benore, Alexis Road, and Benore.

16. State Rt. 199: Closed for roundabout construction at Carronade until late October. Detour via State Rts. 65, 25, and 582.

17. I-280: Lane closings between the Walbridge and State Rt. 795 interchanges in Lake Township for overpass painting.

18. I-280: Lane closings southbound from Manhattan to Greenbelt for bridge work through Wednesday.

19. State Rt. 65 (Miami): Closed for railroad crossing repair in Rossford near the Toledo border. Detour via I-75 and Wales and Glenwood roads.

OFF THE MAP

Ohio Turnpike: Traffic reduced to two lanes each way near the State Rt. 53 (Fremont) and State Rt. 4 (Bellevue) interchanges for pavement reconstruction. Each zone is about six miles long.

I-75: Reduced speed limits and nighttime lane closings through Findlay for reconstruction and widening. Northbound exit to U.S. 68/State Rt. 15 closed until 2020. Southbound ramps at U.S. 224 closed until late November. Varying lane closings in Lima for warranty pavement repair..

U.S. 6: Flag zones and temporary traffic signals for resurfacing and bridge work in eastern Henry County.

U.S. 23, State Rt. 15: Lane closings on U.S. 23 and State Rt. 15 for bridge removal at two abandoned railroad grades near Carey, Ohio.

U.S. 24: Daily, varying lane closings between Defiance and U.S. 127 for warranty pavement repair, and between Defiance and the Indiana border for shoulder repair.

U.S. 224: Closed between State Rt. 67 and Stever Road in Seneca County for bridge repair. Detour via State Rts. 100 and 67.

Contact David Patch at dpatch@theblade.com or 419-724-6094.