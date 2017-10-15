Sunday, Oct 15, 2017
Sylvania Fall Fest postponed

BLADE STAFF
The Sylvania Fall Fest scheduled for today has been postponed to next Sunday, October 22nd, due to expected inclement weather. 

The entire schedule will remain the same, just delayed by one week. 

