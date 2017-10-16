Abandoned church partially collapses in East Toledo

Exterior of the church where a roof partially collapsed on Monday.
An abandoned East Toledo church partially collapsed Monday evening, according to the Toledo Fire Department.
Battalion Chief Brian Byrd said the department received a call at 6:14 p.m. about the building at 455 Fourth Street, the former Calvary Bible Pentecostal Holiness Church. The roof collapsed on the abandoned church, Battalion Chief Byrd said.
Neighbors said the sidewalk has been closed for some time, as the church has been in the process of collapsing for a week.
“It sounded like a big freight train was going down our street,” said Debbie Meadows, who lives directly across the street from the church. “All of a sudden — crash — smoke was all over the whole street, like a thick smog.”
Ms. Meadows said the church has been abandoned for at least a year. She said she and her family members have been contacting the City of Toledo for months about the gradual collapse of the structure.
Toledo firefighters had cordoned off the scene and were waiting for city officials to arrive on scene on Monday evening, said Battalion Chief Brian Byrd.
Chief Byrd said it was already a “code red building,” meaning it was already determined to be structurally unsound.
“That’s our warning sign to not enter if there is a fire,” he said, pointing to a large placard affixed to the front door.
“There’s nothing we can do other than keep the area safe until it can be torn town,” he said.
