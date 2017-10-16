Michigan groups join to communicate about Lake Erie

A cross-section of Michigan groups announced the formation of a new coalition Monday to better network and enhance communications of western Lake Erie activities in that state.

Farming, conservation, tourism, landscape, energy, economic development, regulatory, and academic research groups are now part of a coalition called Michigan Cleaner Lake Erie through Action and Research, or MI CLEAR, for short.

Jamie Clover Adams, Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development director, said agriculture recognizes it “has a role to play in improving water quality, and scientists recognize there’s no one single source [of pollution].”

“We all do share the passion and commitment for the long-term viability of Lake Erie,” Ms. Clover Adams said.

The group had an organizational meeting in August.

Besides the state agriculture department, the coalition’s membership includes the Michigan Farm Bureau, Ducks Unlimited, the University of Michigan Water Center, the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality, the Nature Conservancy, the Monroe County Drain Commission, the Michigan Agribusiness Association, DTE Energy, the Michigan Nursery and Landscape Association, the Michigan Chamber of Commerce, American WaterWorks, the Michigan State University Extension Institute of Water Research and Technology, and the Fred A. and Barbara M. Erb Family Foundation.

MI CLEAR plans to track edge-of-field research that will start in Michigan next spring, Ms. Clover Adams said. That project is to be a partnership between MSU agricultural researchers and Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Edge-of-field research focuses on specific types and volumes of runoff on a farm-by-farm basis. It has been done for years by Ohio State University at about three dozen farms in the Maumee River watershed. A key finding has been the discovery of more dissolved reactive phosphorus — the type of nutrient most readily consumed by algae — coming out of underground drainage tiles than previously thought. Scientists now question if there has been too much focus on surface runoff.

Scott Piggott, Michigan Farm Bureau chief operating officer, said many of that state’s 44,000 farmers have voluntarily embraced buffer strips and other conservation techniques in hopes of keeping more nutrients on their fields.

“The voluntary actions we've taken have made a difference,” he said.

Chris Sebastian, Ducks Unlimited spokesman, said his group sees wetlands restoration as a key to improving western Lake Erie water quality.

“We feel wetlands are the answer,” Mr. Sebastian said.

Contact Tom Henry at thenry@theblade.com, 419-724-6079, or via Twitter @ecowriterohio.