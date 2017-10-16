Tuesday, Oct 17, 2017
One of America's Great Newspapers ~ Toledo, Ohio
Local

ProMedica announces $50 million to address social determinants of health

By  | BLADE STAFF WRITER
Published on
  • n5promed-4

    ProMedica opened the Ebeid Institute for Population and Health Thursday, December 1, 2016, at the corner of 18th Street and Madison Avenue in uptown Toledo. The center, which is located on the second floor of the building that houses ProMedica's existing grocery store, will feature a variety of community services. Area residents can take cooking classes, receive financial services and take job training programs, among other things. THE BLADE/ KATIE RAUSCH

    THE BLADE/KATIE RAUSCH
    Buy This Image

  • n4Ebeid-jpg

    Russell Ebeid, philanthropist, speaks during Promedica's announcement of the new Ebeid Institute for Population Health Tuesday, 10/28/14, at the corner of Madison Street and 18th Street in Toledo, Ohio. The four-story facility will include a grocery store and space for nutrition classes, health screenings, job training and other community services.

    THE BLADE/JEREMY WADSWORTH
    Buy This Image

ProMedica on Tuesday will announce a 10-year, $50 million investment, funded in large part from late philanthropist Russell J. Ebeid, to create a research center and neighborhood revitalization program to address community health in Toledo. 

A large portion of the investment — $28.5 million — is a gift from Carolee Ebeid and her late husband, who died in July. ProMedica has committed to raise another $21.5 million from community fund-raising and matching ProMedica investments, according to a news release announcing the donation.

The Ebeid funds mark the single largest donation that ProMedica has received.

“We are deeply grateful to the Ebeid family for this gift and look forward to using it to make real change, strengthen collaboration and improve the quality of life across our region,” said ProMedica President and CEO Randy Oostra, in a statement Monday.

The funds will go toward research and programs related to social determinants of health, or the demographic factors such as income, education, housing, and food insecurity that affect a person’s well-being. 

ProMedica will create the Ebeid Neighborhood Program, which will offer social and educational services in UpTown Toledo. It will be an expand the offerings at the ProMedica Ebeid Institute for Population Health located in that neighborhood.

The institute, which opened in 2014 at 1806 Madison Ave., has a grocery store as well as cooking and financial literacy classes. 

“As an anchor institution, ProMedica has a vested interest in ensuring the success of our city and region,” Mr. Oostra said. “As we’ve seen significant reinvestment in Toledo’s core business district, we are also committed to ensuring that the neighborhoods that surround downtown also thrive.”

The program will eventually extend down the Monroe Street corridor toward ProMedica Toledo Hospital.

Funding also will create ProMedica’s National Center for Social Determinants of Health Research in partnership with the University of Toledo College of Medicine and Life Sciences. The research center will take “a multi-disciplinary approach to identify solutions” to improve community health, said ProMedica spokesman Tedra White. 

In recognition of the donation, Toledo Children’s Hospital will be renamed for Mr. Ebeid. He was also a benefactor of ProMedica Ebeid Hospice Residence in Sylvania and served as a ProMedica trustee.

Mr. Ebeid had been president and chairman of the glass group of Guardian Industries, the flat-glass producer based in Auburn Hills, Mich. His Toledo-area philanthropy was inspired by his granddaughter, Kristina, who received business and nursing degrees from Lourdes University and became a ProMedica nurse, according to a Blade obituary about Mr. Ebeid.

“On many occasions, Mr. Ebeid spoke passionately about the importance of giving people a ‘hand up, not a hand out,’” said Cleves Delp, Ebeid family adviser, in a statement. “We believe in his vision and are so pleased to support it and honor his memory through this initiative that will better the entire region.”

ProMedica officials will formally announce the gift at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the ProMedica Ebeid Institute.

Contact Lauren Lindstrom at llindstrom@theblade.com, 419-724-6154, or on Twitter @lelindstrom.

Related Items , , , , ,
Click to comment

Quis autem vel eum iure reprehenderit qui in ea voluptate velit esse quam nihil molestiae consequatur, vel illum qui dolorem?

Temporibus autem quibusdam et aut officiis debitis aut rerum necessitatibus saepe eveniet.

Copyright © 2015 Toledo Blade

To Top

Fetching stories…