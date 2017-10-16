ProMedica announces $50 million to address social determinants of health

ProMedica on Tuesday will announce a 10-year, $50 million investment, funded in large part from late philanthropist Russell J. Ebeid, to create a research center and neighborhood revitalization program to address community health in Toledo.

A large portion of the investment — $28.5 million — is a gift from Carolee Ebeid and her late husband, who died in July. ProMedica has committed to raise another $21.5 million from community fund-raising and matching ProMedica investments, according to a news release announcing the donation.

The Ebeid funds mark the single largest donation that ProMedica has received.

“We are deeply grateful to the Ebeid family for this gift and look forward to using it to make real change, strengthen collaboration and improve the quality of life across our region,” said ProMedica President and CEO Randy Oostra, in a statement Monday.

The funds will go toward research and programs related to social determinants of health, or the demographic factors such as income, education, housing, and food insecurity that affect a person’s well-being.

ProMedica will create the Ebeid Neighborhood Program, which will offer social and educational services in UpTown Toledo. It will be an expand the offerings at the ProMedica Ebeid Institute for Population Health located in that neighborhood.

The institute, which opened in 2014 at 1806 Madison Ave., has a grocery store as well as cooking and financial literacy classes.

“As an anchor institution, ProMedica has a vested interest in ensuring the success of our city and region,” Mr. Oostra said. “As we’ve seen significant reinvestment in Toledo’s core business district, we are also committed to ensuring that the neighborhoods that surround downtown also thrive.”

The program will eventually extend down the Monroe Street corridor toward ProMedica Toledo Hospital.

Funding also will create ProMedica’s National Center for Social Determinants of Health Research in partnership with the University of Toledo College of Medicine and Life Sciences. The research center will take “a multi-disciplinary approach to identify solutions” to improve community health, said ProMedica spokesman Tedra White.

In recognition of the donation, Toledo Children’s Hospital will be renamed for Mr. Ebeid. He was also a benefactor of ProMedica Ebeid Hospice Residence in Sylvania and served as a ProMedica trustee.

Mr. Ebeid had been president and chairman of the glass group of Guardian Industries, the flat-glass producer based in Auburn Hills, Mich. His Toledo-area philanthropy was inspired by his granddaughter, Kristina, who received business and nursing degrees from Lourdes University and became a ProMedica nurse, according to a Blade obituary about Mr. Ebeid.

“On many occasions, Mr. Ebeid spoke passionately about the importance of giving people a ‘hand up, not a hand out,’” said Cleves Delp, Ebeid family adviser, in a statement. “We believe in his vision and are so pleased to support it and honor his memory through this initiative that will better the entire region.”

ProMedica officials will formally announce the gift at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the ProMedica Ebeid Institute.

Contact Lauren Lindstrom at llindstrom@theblade.com, 419-724-6154, or on Twitter @lelindstrom.