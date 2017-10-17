Marina District project gets plan committee approval

The Marina District development would have apartments that would sit between Main Street on one side and a yet-to-be-named Metropark on the other side. Enlarge

The city of Toledo's Architectural Review Committee gave approval Tuesday to plans for an apartment complex and restaurant development in the Marina District in East Toledo.

The 360-unit apartment complex and restaurant and clubhouse building with pool were reviewed by the five-person committee for compliance with architectural and design standards, including sidewalk width, exterior materials, setbacks, lighting, and landscaping.

Gus Cook of Columbus-based Continental Development said Gateway Lofts at the Marina District are proposed for 12 acres on Riverside Drive at Main Street.

"All the pieces are here. We are ready to get our sleeves rolled up and make this happen," he said.

The mixed development of housing and commercial is part of a larger vision for the 70-acre Marina District developed between ProMedica, which owns the land, Continental Development, and Metroparks Toledo.

The park district has agreed to buy about 55 acres in three phases for about $3 million to develop a yet-to-be named metropark, which would have recreation access to the river.

Plans call for the three-story apartments to have private patios and walk-out balconies on the upper levels. The clubhouse for tenants of the apartments and public restaurant will offer views of the downtown Toledo skyline and the future yet-to-be named Metropark.

