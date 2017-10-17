Michelle Knight speaks during Trauma Care conference

It’s one day at a time.

Most days are good for Michelle Knight, and then there are things — such as a person raising their hand to another, or certain phrases — that bring all the memories back.

Ms. Knight, who was one of the three women who were held captive for years in a Cleveland home, spoke during a conference Tuesday, encouraging healthcare providers to not force victims of trauma to speak of their event before they’re ready.

Michelle Knight, who is now known as Lily Rose Lee, shared parts of her story during the Trauma Care and Vulnerable Populations Conference at the Premier Banquet Complex in South Toledo. She shared how she coped and how she’s doing after she was kidnapped by her best friend’s dad, Ariel Castro. Ms. Knight endured years of torture, before she, Amanda Berry, and Gina DeJesus were rescued in May, 2013.

Following her escape, Ms. Knight felt forced to talk about the incident before she was ready. She said a therapist also told her it was her fault that the incident happened to her.

Members of the crowd gasped. They included healthcare professionals, family members, mental health professionals, and social workers.

Ms. Knight answered questions during an interview-style question and answer session with Kristian Brown, a WTVG-TV anchor. Ms. Knight was not available to The Blade for one-on-one questions due to contract restrictions, according to Lucas County Board of Developmental Disabilities spokesman Lon Mitchell.

Ms. Knight told the audience she is doing well today, though she takes one day at a time.

She also encouraged anyone in a domestic violence situation, or struggling through a difficult time, to seek help before it’s too late, she said.

Carol Hudgins-Mitchel and Mary Vicario, consultants and trainers of Finding Hope Consulting, who also presented during the conference, said Ms. Knight’s message was spot on.

“You have to build safety, that’s the first thing,” Ms. Hudgins-Mitchell said.

Contact Allison Reamer at areamer@theblade.com, 419-724-6506 or on Twitter @AllisonRBlade.