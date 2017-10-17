ProMedica officials laud $28.5 million Ebeid gift as significant for community

The $28.5 million gift from the family of late philanthropist Russell J. Ebeid will change not only Toledo but the surrounding community, ProMedica officials said Tuesday as they unveiled plans for a $50 million investment to address social determinants of health.

“It’s about health, education, family stability, and job creation,” ProMedica President and CEO Randy Oostra said Tuesday to a crowd gathered at the ProMedica Ebeid Institute in UpTown. “What this represents is a very significant community investment, partnering with residents and leaders from this area ... and really trying to put together a comprehensive list of services that respond to community needs.”

The investment will benefit research and programs related to social determinants of health, or demographic factors such as income, education, housing, and food insecurity that affect a person’s well-being. By improving access to nutritious food or steady employment, providers can lower health care costs and improve a patient’s overall well-being, Mr. Oostra said.

Efforts will first focus on the UpTown neighborhood, where the median household income is about $20,000, and many experience housing insecurity and transportation barriers, said Kate Sommerfeld, director of advocacy and community impact for ProMedica.

“When we talk about all of the great work that is happening in the Downtown core business district, we realized that we also have to give the same amount of attention, focus, and resources on the neighborhoods that surround [it],” she said. That includes increased access to preschool, nutrition education, financial literacy, and job training, she said.

The gift has been a long time coming, Mr. Oostra said, recalling a lunch meeting several years ago that kicked off Mr. Ebeid’s financial giving to the health system and several previous projects.

“This is not a gift to ProMedica, it’s a gift to the community,” Mr. Oostra said. “We’re going to do everything we can to fulfill Russ’s wishes.”

As the son of a Lebanese immigrant who worked hauling rocks for construction, Mr. Ebeid knew the importance of hard work and education, said Cleves Delp, Ebeid family adviser. He recalled Mr. Ebeid, who died in July, to be passionate about giving people the tools to succeed.

“I don’t want to be overly dramatic in saying the Ebeid family, in connection with ProMedica, believe that the impact of this gift may transcend not only UpTown, not only Toledo, but literally save the United States of America,” Mr. Delp said.

ProMedica will invest $10 million and solicit donations from community partners to reach the $50 million target, Mr. Oostra said. The funds also will create the National Center for Social Determinants Research to study the relationship between those demographic factors and health.

“We believe through our research that when those things are screened for, addressed, and treated, health outcomes will improve as will the cost of care,” said Dr. Lee Hammerling, ProMedica chief medical officer. “That research is critical to demonstrate make it part of the standard care for patients."

The goal is to become a national model for how these issues are studied and addressed, Mr. Oostra said, adding they found addressing food insecurity improves overall health.

“Our experience with hunger is that is exactly what happens,” Mr. Oostra said. “If we can begin to prove that nationally, we can begin to think about how we deliver health care in this country.”

The center will be co-chaired by Dr. Kent Bishop, president of ProMedica's women’s and children’s services, and Dr. Charles Brunicardi, surgery department chair at the University of Toledo College of Medicine and Life Sciences. They anticipate including physicians, as well as medical students and residents, in the research process.

Contact Lauren Lindstrom at llindstrom@theblade.com, 419-724-6154, or on Twitter @lelindstrom.